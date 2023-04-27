Regulatory News:

ID Logistics (Paris:IDL) announces that its 2022 Universal Registration Document has been filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 27, 2023 (n°D23-0355).

The Universal Registration Document is available on ID Logistics's website (www.id-logistics.com) and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org). It is also available at ID Logistics' registered office at 55, chemin des Engrenauds, 13660 Orgon France.

The following documents are included in the Universal Registration Document

The report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance along with the related statutory auditors report

The annual financial report for the year 2022

The description of the shares buy-back program.

NEXT REPORT

Q2 2023 Revenues: July 24, 2023, after market close.

ABOUT ID LOGISTICS

ID Logistics, managed by Eric Hémar, is an international contract logistics group with revenue of €2.5 billion in 2022. ID Logistics manages 365 sites across 17 countries representing more than 8 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 30,000 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, e-commerce and consumer goods, ID Logistics is characterized by offers involving a high level of technology. Developing a social and environmental approach through a number of original projects since its creation in 2001, the Group is today resolutely committed to an ambitious CSR policy. ID Logistics shares are listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment A (ISIN code: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL).

