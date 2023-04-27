Report from the annual general meeting in Bambuser AB on 27 April 2023

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER)(FRA:5JL) At the annual general meeting (the "AGM") in Bambuser AB, reg. no. 556731-3126, (the "Company"), on 27 April 2023, the AGM adopted, inter alia, the following resolutions. For more detailed information regarding the contents of the resolutions, please refer to the notice to the AGM and the complete proposals, which have previously been published and are available on the Company's website, https://ir.bambuser.com/corporate-governance/general-meeting.

Adoption of the income statement and balance sheet, allocation of the Company's result and discharge from liability

The AGM adopted the Company's income statement and balance sheet and the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet for the financial year 2022.

The AGM resolved that no dividend is paid for the financial year 2022 and that the Company's available funds shall be carried forward to new account.

The AGM also discharged the board members and the managing director from liability for the financial year 2022.

Election of board members and auditor

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the number of board members shall be seven (7) without deputies and that one (1) registered auditing firm shall be elected as auditor.

For the period until the end of the next annual general meeting the AGM re-elected, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, the present board members Joel Citron, Carl Kinell, Sonia Gardner, Jørgen Madsen Lindemann, Niclas Lindlöf and Mark Lotke and resolved on new election of Iris Epple-Righi. Mikael Ahlström had declined re-election. Joel Citron was re-elected as chairman of the board.

The AGM further resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to re-elect the registered auditing firm Mazars AB as the Company's auditor for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting. The auditing firm Mazars has informed that Michael Olsson will be appointed as auditor in charge.

Remuneration to the board of directors and auditor

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that remuneration to the board of directors shall be SEK 250,000 each to the board members Jørgen Madsen Lindemann, Sonia Gardner and Iris Epple-Righi.

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that remuneration for work in the audit committee shall be SEK 75,000 to the chairman and SEK 50,000 to each of the other members of the committee. Remuneration for work in the remuneration committee shall be SEK 50,000 to the chairman and SEK 25,000 to each of the other members of the committee.

The AGM further resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that remuneration to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoice.

Amendment of the terms and conditions under LTI 2022

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to amend the terms and conditions under LTI 2022 with opportunity to further allotment. Category 1 (Management) is offered to subscribe for an additional 318,750 employee stock options per person and Category 2 (Stars) is offered to subscribe for an additional 143,000 employee stock options per person. The resolution entails that LTI 2022 can no longer include a maximum of 36 employees in the Company, but instead approximately 31 employees in the Company.

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to approve transfer of warrants to participants that have been allotted additional employee stock options under LTI 2022.

For information on dilution and costs, please refer to the board of directors' complete proposal for LTI 2022, presented at the annual general meeting 2022.

Authorization for the board of directors to issue shares, warrants and/or convertibles

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to authorize the board of directors to, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, on one or more occasions until the next annual general meeting, resolve on new issue of shares, warrants and/or convertibles in the Company. The total number of shares covered by such new issues may in total correspond to a maximum of ten (10) percent of the shares in the Company at the time the authorization is used. Payment for subscribed shares, warrants or convertibles may be paid in cash, by set-off or in kind or on terms referred to in chapter 2 section 5 of the Companies Act.

Contact information

Corporate Communications, Bambuser AB

+46 8 400 160 00 | ir@bambuser.com

Certified Adviser

Erik Penser Bank AB

About Bambuser

Bambuser is the world's leading Video Commerce company with the largest customer base in its industry. More than 350 brands from 40+ countries leverage Bambuser's best-in-class solutions.

Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo and Turku. Our rapidly growing team speaks more than 30 languages and 62% of our senior management is female.

Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2019, leveraging our legacy as industry-leaders in video-first technology.

Follow us

Subscribe to Bambusers press releases here.

Bambuser on LinkedIn.

Attachments

Report from the annual general meeting in Bambuser AB on 27 April 2023

SOURCE: Bambuser AB

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/751712/Report-from-the-Annual-General-Meeting-in-Bambuser-AB-on-27-April-2023