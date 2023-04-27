JTC Team, LLC: JTC Team to Host the Virtual Investor Spotlight Event Featuring CNS Pharmaceuticals - Rapidly Advancing GBM Pivotal Study

- Live moderated video webcast with members of CNS Pharmaceuticals management on Wednesday, May 3rd at 12:00 PM ET -

FRENCHTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / JTC Team ("JTC"), a fully integrated corporate communications and investor relations firm, today announced it will host the Virtual Investor Spotlight Event Featuring CNS Pharmaceuticals - Rapidly Advancing GBM Pivotal Studyon Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET. Access the event here.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The Company's lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer.

Participating from the CNS Pharmaceuticals management team will be John Climaco, Chief Executive Officer, Sandra Silberman, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer and Zena Muzyczenko, Vice President of Clinical Operations. As part of the virtual event, the CNS Pharmaceuticals team will discuss the work the Company is doing to advance Berubicin for the treatment of GBM and provide an update on the progress of its ongoing potentially pivotal global study.

A live video webcast of the event will be available here. A webcast replay will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the live event and will be accessible for 90 days.

