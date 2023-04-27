Skys the Limit: SkysTheLimit.org Spotlights Two-Time Founder Tara Payne of "Mavens Meet" This Administrative Professionals Week

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / As we celebrate Administrative Professionals Week, Sky's the Limit is shining a light on Tara Payne, a Founder of two businesses designed to give entrepreneurs the time-freedom to work on growing their businesses and to form connections that lead to success.

Tara launched Payne Creative Consulting Group to offer direct, personable, and professional General Administrative support to entrepreneurs. In parallel, she launched Mavens Meet initially as a professional women's support organization - and it's since evolved into a technology platform that not only helps bring entrepreneurs together, but also offers career and training opportunities for professional virtual assistants.

"I was looking for a way to marry passion, purpose, and pay. My parents raised my sisters and me to take care of one another and our community. I came to appreciate this sentiment and coupled it with my care and love for supporting people. After years of being told I should use it to start a business, I finally realized that what I thought was just a "knack" for connection was a skill that had the potential to benefit not just me but also those around me," said Tara.

In 2019 she left the demands of a very stressful career in financial services behind. She credits her time in financial services to reigniting her desire to find out what she was created for - and a way to live the life of her dreams.

"Sky's the Limit staff and connections from the platform, including mentor Martha Zapata have been helpful. They pointed me to resources that were helpful for me to build my business and stay encouraged during this process," said Tara

Today Tara enjoys her work as a creative consultant, published author, moderator, and speaker.

Read more about Tara here .

Sky's the Limit offers opportunities for traditionally marginalized entrepreneurs - typically those who identify as LGBTQI+, BIPOC, women, veterans, disabled people, and people from low-income backgrounds - to connect with mentors to come together to foster, grow, and shape modern and future enterprise.

For more information about how to get your company involved in mentoring, please visit skysthelimit.org/partnerships .

About SkysThelimit.org: SkysTheLimit.org is a digital platform that connects young, historically excluded entrepreneurs with one-on-one support from experienced business advisors and mentors, entrepreneurship training, and community-voted startup grants. SkysTheLimit.org is a 501(c)3 nonprofit.

Tara Payne, two-time Founder of Payne Creative Consulting Group and Mavens Meet



