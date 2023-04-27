Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2023) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (OTC Pink: AAIRF) ("Aires" or the "Company"), a leader in scientifically-proven EMF modulation technology, is excited to announce significant progress on a global technology patent that bolsters its intellectual property portfolio. The functional patent, titled "Method for Protecting Biological Objects from the Negative Influence of Technogenic Electromagnetic Radiation," focuses on safeguarding living organisms from harmful electromagnetic radiation without interfering with the functioning of electronic devices.

After nearly four years of collaboration with multiple government patent offices and examiners, the patent has received Patent Pending status in the following jurisdictions:

WIPO, which includes a total of 36 countries including all of the EU

USA

Canada

The patent describes the technology already integrated into Aires' current product lineup called Lifetune. The patent, full summary provided below, specifically describes a method that employs a fractal-matrix structure to generate a protective field surrounding the living organism. This structure, consisting of ring-shaped patterns forming a grid-like arrangement, functions as a converter, harmonizing and reorganizing electromagnetic radiation into a more coherent and biologically friendly form.

The patent further describes a protective converter which can be placed directly on the living organism or between the organism and the radiation source, providing flexibility and versatility in delivering electromagnetic radiation protection. This patent and the Aires technology advances Aires' mission to enhance well-being and environmental safety through science-led innovation, education, and advocacy.

Josh Bruni, CEO of American Aires, said, "This significant progress on our global patent filing signifies a major milestone for Aires, showcasing our dedication to continuous innovation and development in the field of EMF protection. Our Lifetune technology has been in the market for several years, and this patent will help ensure their long-term success, while distinguishing Aires from competitors with less scientific rigor."

American Aires remains focused on providing advanced EMF protection solutions built on rigorous scientific research and development. The Company already holds over 20 patents and is committed to staying at the forefront of the industry through furthering its science and innovation.

Patent Summary

WIPO Publication Number # WO_2021064446

Title: Method Protecting Biological Objects from Technogenic Electromagnetic Radiation

Abstract: The method for protecting biological objects (BO) from the negative influence of technogenic electromagnetic (EM) radiation in a wide range of frequencies, which consists of creating a coherent field in the form of a fractal matrix around a biological object using a fractal-matrix as coherent transducer based on a self-affine annular raster lattice (resonator) formed from ringed topological lines, which create a slit-like raster, and is a universal Fourier transformer that harmonizes the amplitude, phase, frequency and polarization vector of external technogenic radiation and the BO's own EM radiation. The transformation of external radiation occurs in accordance with the Fourier transform with the formation of a coherent matrix of EM wave superpositions. The coherent matrix does not conflict with the BO. The transformation does not affect the functioning of the technical devices. The coherent transformer can be placed on the BO, or between the BO and the source.

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires Inc. is a Canadian-based nanotechnology company committed to enhancing well-being and environmental safety through science-led innovation, education, and advocacy. The company has developed proprietary silicon-based microprocessors that reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR). Aires' Lifetune products target EMR emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi, including the more powerful and rapidly expanding high-speed 5G networks. Aires is listed on the CSE under the ticker 'WIFI' and on the OTC Pink under the symbol 'AAIRF'. Learn more at www.airestech.com.

On behalf of the board of directors

Company Contact:

Josh Bruni, CEO

Website: www.airestech.com

Email: wifi@airestech.com

Telephone: (415) 707-0102

