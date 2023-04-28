Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier Announces the Election of its Board of Directors

MONTRÉAL, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier announces that all nominees in its management proxy circular dated March 13, 2023, were elected as directors of Bombardier Inc. during its annual general meeting of shareholders held earlier today. Detailed results of the ballot for the election of directors are below.



Election of Directors

Following a vote, each of the following 13 candidates proposed by management was elected a director of Bombardier:

Candidates Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Pierre Beaudoin 137,810,921

95.96% 5,798,929

4.04

%

Joanne Bissonnette 140,203,289

97.63% 3,406,576

2.37

%

Charles Bombardier 140,265,123

97.67% 3,344,743

2.33

%

Rose Damen 142,391,621

99.15% 1,218,244

0.85

%

Diane Fontaine 140,227,354

97.64% 3,382,512

2.36

%

Ji-Xun Foo 142,011,385

98.89% 1,598,480

1.11

%

Diane Giard 140,022,309

97.50% 3,587,557

2.50

%

Anthony R. Graham 141,977,977

98.86% 1,631,889

1.14

%

Éric Martel 141,617,771

98.61% 1,992,094

1.39

%

Douglas R. Oberhelman 137,937,181

96.05% 5,672,524

3.95

%

Melinda Rogers-Hixon 140,818,108

98.06% 2,791,758

1.94

%

Eric Sprunk 142,024,254

98.90% 1,585,612

1.10

%

Antony N. Tyler 140,890,666

98.11% 2,719,199

1.89

%



About Bombardier



Bombardier (BBD-B.TO) is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing, and servicing the world's most exceptional business jets. Bombardier's Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance, and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments, and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in government and military special-mission roles leveraging Bombardier Defense's proven expertise.

Headquartered in Greater Montréal, Québec, Bombardier operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company's robust customer support network services the Learjet, Challenger and Global families of aircraft, and includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China and Australia.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier's Environmental, Social and Governance report, as well as the company's plans to cover all its flight operations with Sustainable Aviation Fuel. Learn more about Bombardier's industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com . Follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .

Bombardier, Global, Challenger and Learjet are registered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For Information