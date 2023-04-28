Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2023) - Goldman Lampe Private Bank, a leading provider of personalised wealth management services, today announced its extraordinary Q1 financial results, showcasing a remarkable 35% increase in assets under management to a record €750 billion. The bank's outstanding performance is primarily attributed to the mass migration of high-net-worth individuals (HNWI) from other banks.

In addition to the significant growth in assets under management, Goldman Lampe Private Bank also reported a 45% increase in net revenues. This exceptional growth is a testament to the bank's successful acquisition of new HNWI clients and the management of their substantial assets. Furthermore, the bank's cost-to-income ratio saw a notable improvement, dropping to 40%, indicating enhanced operational efficiency in managing the rapid expansion. The mass migration of HNWI clients to Goldman Lampe Private Bank highlights the strong reputation for stability, security, and exceptional client service. The bank's commitment to delivering personalised services and tailored investment solutions has resonated with clients seeking a reliable wealth management partner.

Goldman Lampe Private Bank's Financial Director, Ahmad el Elouali, commented on the results, saying, "We are thrilled with our outstanding Q1 performance, which is a testament to our team's dedication to providing exceptional wealth management services to our HNWI clients. Our growth demonstrates the trust that clients have in our ability to manage their wealth effectively and securely. We will continue to invest in our team and technology to ensure we deliver the best possible experience for our clients."

The bank's exceptional Q1 performance sets the stage for continued success throughout the year, as Goldman Lampe Private Bank capitalises on the growing demand for reliable, personalised wealth management services. The bank plans to expand its team of wealth management experts and enhance its digital capabilities to provide a seamless client experience.

