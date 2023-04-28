CTT Systems AB - Interim Report First Quarter 2023

NYKÖPING, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2023 / CTT Systems AB (STO:CTT)

FIRST QUARTER 2023

Net sales increased by 53% to MSEK 75.0 (49.2)

- Currency adjusted increase of 36%

Operating profit (EBIT) increased to MSEK 22.6 (14.0)

Operating margin (EBIT margin) amounted to 30% (29)

Profit margin increased to 30% (24%)

Net profit increased to MSEK 18.0 (9.6)

Earnings per share were SEK 1.43 (0.76)

Operating cash flow decreased to MSEK -3.8 (8.6)

FORECAST - SECOND QUARTER 2023

The net sales forecast for the second quarter of 2023 is MSEK 75 - 80 (58.4).

PRESENTATION OF THE INTERIM REPORT

The presentation will be webcasted at 09:30 (CEST).

The report will be presented by Henrik Höjer, CEO and Markus Berg, CFO.

To participate in the audiocast, where you have the opportunity to ask oral questions, register via the link below:

https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=200687

To participate in the webcast, register via the link:

https://ir.financialhearings.com/ctt-systems-q1-2023.

Via the webcast, it is only possible to ask written questions. The link can also be found at www.ctt.se



For Additional Information

Henrik Höjer, CEO, CTT Systems AB.

Tel. +46 155 20 59 01 alt. Mobile +46 76 108 11 33, or email henrik.hojer@ctt.se

Markus Berg, CFO, CTT Systems AB.

Tel. 0155-20 59 05 alt. Mobile. +46 72-230 33 88 or email: markus.berg@ctt.se

About CTT Systems

CTT is the leading supplier of active humidity control systems in aircraft. We solve the aircraft humidity paradox - with far too dry cabin air - and too much moisture in the fuselage - causing dehydration for people onboard and excess weight in the aircraft inducing larger environmental footprint. CTT offers humidifiers and dehumidifiers available for retrofit and line-fit on commercial aircraft as well as private jets. For more information about CTT and how active humidity control products make air traveling a little more sustainable and far more pleasurable, please visit: www.ctt.se

This information is information that CTT Systems AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2023-04-28 08:00 CEST.

Attachments

CTT Systems AB Interim Report Q1 2023

