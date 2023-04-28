DJ Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc (100H LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Apr-2023 / 09:40 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc

DEALING DATE: 27-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 162.2806

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16904

CODE: 100H LN

ISIN: LU1650492504



ISIN: LU1650492504

