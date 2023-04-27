Anzeige
WKN: A3DZGT | ISIN: KYG6S38M1078 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
27.04.23
22:00 Uhr
6,880 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
OHMYHOME LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OHMYHOME LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.04.2023 | 23:00
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ohmyhome Ltd.: Ohmyhome Records over 60% Revenue Growth in 2022

Singapore, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohmyhome Ltd. (NASDAQ: OMH) today announces the following results for the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal year:

?Revenue increased by 60.3% y-o-y to USD 5.2 million from 2021, and more than double of the revenue in 2020.
?Total number of transactions on the platform increased 13.9% y-o-y to 3,395 from 2021.
?Gross Transaction Values reached USD 615.1 million, increased by 0.3% compared to 2021.
?Efficiency of Super Agents increased by 8.7% with the number of property transactions per Super Agent per year increasing from 69 to 75 in 2022. This is the result of our continuous improvement in our data matching technology.

Rhonda Wong, CEO of Ohmyhome, expressed satisfaction with the results, saying "We are pleased with our business performance in 2022. Despite the industry wide decline in market transactions by more than 20% in Singapore, our technology continues to increase transaction efficiency within Ohmyhome. Our Emerging and Other Services has also shown significant growth primarily in providing renovation services to homeowners who transacted with us, increasing overall customer lifetime value with Ohmyhome.

Race Wong, COO of Ohmyhome, further elaborated, "We have enhanced the user experience by ensuring the authenticity and freshness of our listings on the platform through the launch of our AI-powered MATCH tool and digital verification of homeownership by sellers using the government digital identity technology SingPass.

We are committed to offering a trusted and comprehensive one-stop-shop experience for our customers in their home buying, selling and renting journey. We remain optimistic about the real estate market in Singapore and Southeast Asia, and are excited to continue to serve the millions of families in Southeast Asia."

Looking forward, Ohmyhome plans to expand its services and continue its growth trajectory in the Singapore and regional real estate markets.

Business Highlights

The following table summarizes Ohmyhome's consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020, 2021, and 2022:

For the years ended December 31,
2020 2021 2022
SGD SGD SGD
Revenue 3,338,674 4,381,683 7,025,592
Change year over year - 31.2% 60.3%
Operating Income (2,642,716) (2,344,073) (3,231,340)
Operating Margin (79.2)% (53.5)% (46.0)%
Other Income (expenses), net 544,957 450,798 157,299
Net Income (2,097,759) (1,893,275) (3,074,041)
Net Margin (62.8)% (43.2)% (43.8)%


Ohmyhome's revenue increased by 60.3% in the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to 2021, with operating loss margin narrowing from 53.5% to 46.0%. Its net loss margin remained at similar levels at 43.8% in 2022 as compared to 43.2% in 2021.

Ohmyhome's one-stop property platform, accessible via www.ohmyhome.com and Ohmyhome mobile application has achieved the following in 2022:

? Downloads: Ohmyhome's mobile application had close to 700,000 total downloads
? Monthly Active Users: average of over 188,000 monthly active users on Ohmyhome's website and mobile application.
? Visitor Traffic: monthly average of over 200,000 unique visitors.
? Property Transactions: over 13,100 cumulative property transactions on our platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are "forward-looking statements" are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of various risk factors. For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with Ohmyhome's business, please refer to the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations", "Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" and "Risk Factors" sections of Ohmyhome's SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its prospectus Form 424b and annual report on Form 20-F, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Ohmyhome's Investor Relations department at ir@ohmyhome.com or at Ohmyhome's Investor Relations website at http://ir.ohmyhome.com

All information in this release is as of December 31, 2022. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations.

About Ohmyhome

Ohmyhome is a one-stop-shop property technology platform in Singapore that provides end-to-end property solutions and services for buying, selling, renting, and renovating homes. Since its launch in 2016, Ohmyhome has transacted over 13,100 properties. It is also the highest rated property transaction platform with more than 8,000 genuine reviews with an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars.

Today, Ohmyhome is the first Singaporean company listed in the US in 2023 and the first women-only founded proptech company listed in the US.

Ohmyhome is dedicated to bringing speed, ease, and reliability to the property-related services, and to become the most trusted and comprehensive property solution for everyone.

For more information

Investor Relations
email: ir@ohmyhome.com
Visit: ir.ohmyhome.com

Annex
Financial Statements

OHMYHOME LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31,
2021		 December 31,
2022		 December 31,
2022
SGD SGD USD
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents 1,220,931 301,433 224,883
Accounts receivable, net 133,394 243,716 181,823
Prepayments 61,814 51,774 38,626
Amount due from a shareholder 870,728 - -
Other current assets, net 4,287 6,613 4,934
Total current assets 2,291,154 603,536 450,266
Property and equipment, net 49,987 35,362 26,382
Non-current assets
Deposits 75,622 98,719 73,649
Deferred initial public offering ("IPO") costs - 676,321 504,567
Operating lease right-of-use assets 77,790 754,852 563,154
Total non-current assets 153,412 1,529,892 1,141,370
Total assets 2,494,553 2,168,790 1,618,018
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable 97,488 67,730 50,530
Contract liabilities 78,340 194,300 144,957
Accrued liabilities and other payables 217,298 229,195 170,990
Bank loans, current portion 299,543 305,965 228,264
Amount due to a shareholder - 2,290,044 1,708,478
Operating lease obligation 79,140 319,255 238,179
Taxes payable 67,347 25,101 18,726
Total current liabilities 839,156 3,431,590 2,560,124
Non-current liabilities:
Bank loans, non-current portion 790,620 475,737 354,922
Operating lease obligation, non-current - 444,571 331,670
Total non-current liabilities 790,620 920,308 686,592
Total liabilities 1,629,776 4,351,898 3,246,716
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Ordinary Shares, US$0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 16,250,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively 21,970 21,970 16,250
Additional paid-in capital 11,292,123 11,292,123 8,424,584
Accumulated other comprehensive income 9,997 36,153 26,972
Accumulated deficit (10,078,513) (13,131,513) (9,796,712)
Total OHMYHOME LIMITED shareholders' equity 1,245,577 (1,781,267) (1,328,906)
Non-controlling interests (380,800) (401,841) (299,792)
Total shareholders' equity 864,777 (2,183,108) (1,628,698)
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 2,494,553 2,168,790 1,618,018


OHMYHOME LIMITD
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

For the year ended December 31,
2020 2021 2022 2022
SGD SGD SGD USD
Operating revenues
- Brokerage services 2,901,479 3,731,586 3,072,060 2,291,898
- Emerging and other services 437,195 650,097 3,953,532 2,949,516
Total operating revenues 3,338,674 4,381,683 7,025,592 5,241,414
Cost of revenues '
- Brokerage services (1,718,012) (1,605,602) (1,383,488) (1,032,146)
- Emerging and other services (249,109) (390,020) (3,325,190) (2,480,745)
Total cost of revenues (1,967,121) (1,995,622) (4,708,678) (3,512,891)
Gross profit 1,371,553 2,386,061 2,316,914 1,728,523
Operating expenses
Technology and development expenses (1,539,651) (1,449,065) (1,767,730) (1,318,808)
Selling and marketing expenses (1,183,380) (1,717,470) (1,926,003) (1,436,887)
General and administrative expenses (1,291,238) (1,563,599) (1,854,521) (1,383,558)
Total operating expenses (4,014,269) (4,730,134) (5,548,254) (4,139,253)
Loss from operations (2,642,716) (2,344,073) (3,231,340) (2,410,730)
Other income (expense):
Interest income 7,620 10,262 3,985 2,973
Interest expense (30,364) (49,926) (39,152) (29,209)
Government grants 565,979 492,404 248,067 185,069
Foreign exchange loss (5,313) (3,065) (55,626) (41,500)
Other income, net 7,035 1,123 25 19
Total other income, net 544,957 450,798 157,299 117,352
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (2,097,759) (1,893,275) (3,074,041) (2,293,378)
Income tax expense - - - -
NET LOSS (2,097,759) (1,893,275) (3,074,041) (2,293,378)
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (160,682) (68,467) (21,041) (15,698)
Net loss attributable to OHMYHOMELTD (1,937,077) (1,824,808) (3,053,000) (2,277,680)
NET LOSS (2,097,759) (1,893,275) (3,074,041) (2,293,378)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
Foreign currency translation adjustment 3,854 5,880 26,156 19,514
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (2,093,905) (1,887,395) (3,047,885) (2,273,864)
Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests (160,682) (68,467) (21,041) (15,698)
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO OHMYHOME LIMITED (1,933,223) (1,818,928) (3,026,844) (2,258,166)


OHMYHOME LIMITD
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the year ended
December 31, 2020		 For the year ended
December 31, 2021		 For the year ended
December 31, 2022		 For the year ended
December 31, 2022
SGD SGD SGD USD
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net loss (2,097,759) (1,893,275) (3,074,041) (2,293,378)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation of property and equipment 74,780 12,886 29,952 22,345
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 254,838 226,300 293,461 218,936
Provision for doubtful accounts 3,712 23,210 16,683 12,446
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable 163,862 99,310 (127,005) (94,749)
Prepayments 37,368 (50,898) 10,040 7,490
Other current assets, net (24,451) 24,671 (2,326) (1,735)
Deposits 12,631 31,948 (23,097) (17,231)
Accounts payable 269,592 (255,390) (29,758) (22,201)
Contract liabilities 6,016 70,346 115,960 86,511
Accrued liabilities and other payables (48,935) 130,531 11,897 (54,159)
Other taxes payable (6,468) 16,574 (42,246) 31,518
Operating lease obligation (244,013) (248,277) (285,837) (213,248)
NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES (1,598,827) (1,812,064) (3,106,317) (2,317,455)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (23,737) (913,036) 855,401 638,169
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 1,420,002 3,773,559 1,305,262 973,785
Foreign currency effect 3,854 5,880 26,156 19,514
NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (198,708) 1,054,339 (919,498) (685,987)
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 365,300 166,592 1,220,931 910,870
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT PERIOD END 166,592 1,220,931 301,433 224,883


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.