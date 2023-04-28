Regulatory News:

FDJ's Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting was held this Thursday, 27 April, chaired by Stéphane Pallez, Chairwoman and CEO of FDJ (Paris:FDJ). Shareholders could vote at the General Meeting upon presentation of an admission card. Shareholders who were unable to attend the meeting in person could vote by post, by proxy or via the secure Votaccess platform prior to the General Meeting.

At the General Meeting, all the resolutions submitted to a vote by shareholders passed by a large margin, including the following:

Approval of the parent company and consolidated financial statements for financial year 2022;

Appropriation of earnings for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 and payment of a dividend of 1.37 euros per share, which will be payable as from 9 May 2023;

Reappointment of three Directors: Fabienne Dulac, Françoise Gri et Corinne Lejbowicz

Appointment of Philippe Lazare as a Director;

Items of compensation in respect of financial year 2022, as well as the 2023 compensation policy for corporate officers;

Various delegations of authority and financial authorisations granted to the Board of Directors.

In 2024, FDJ's General Meeting will be held on Thursday, 25 April.

Continuation of the liquidity agreement Implementation of the share buyback programme

At the General Meeting held today, under the 13th resolution, the shareholders adopted a new share buyback programme.

A description of this programme is available in the 2022 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on 16 March 2023.

At its meeting on 16 March 2023, the Board of Directors decided, subject to the condition precedent of the 13th resolution being adopted at the General Meeting, to implement this programme in order to enable the continuation of the liquidity agreement with Exane.

About La Française des Jeux (FDJ Group)

France's national lottery and leading gaming operator, the #2 lottery in Europe and #4 worldwide, FDJ offers secure, enjoyable and responsible gaming to the general public in the form of lottery games (draws and instant games) and sports betting (ParionsSport), available from physical outlets and online. FDJ's performance is driven by a portfolio of iconic and recent brands, the #1 local sales network in France, a growing market, recurring investment and a strategy of innovation to make its offering and distribution more attractive with an enhanced gaming experience.

FDJ Group is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (Compartment A FDJ.PA) and is included in indices such as the SBF 120, Euronext Vigeo 20, STOXX Europe 600, MSCI Europe and FTSE Euro.

For further information, visit www.groupefdj.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230428005183/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations

01 41 10 33 82 servicedepresse@lfdj.com

Investor Relations

01 41 04 19 74 invest@lfdj.com