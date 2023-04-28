Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2023) - Recently, Kexing Biopharm (688136.SH) has completed the first dose of its long-acting GC product, Pegylated Human Granulocyte Colony-stimulating Factor Injection (hereinafter referred to as long-acting GC) developed in China, in all enrolled subjects in the Phase I clinical study, showing favorable safety and tolerability.

Synergistically Promoting Long- and Short-Acting Drugs, Effectively Accelerating R&D

For patients with malignancies, the chemotherapy course is potentially associated with adverse reactions, including reduction or deficiency of neutrophils.

Human granulocyte-colony stimulating factor (G-CSF), a drug to increase white blood cell (WBC) count, is indicated for patients with non-bone marrow cancer to reduce the incidence of infections manifested by febrile neutropenia after administration of myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs that are prone to cause clinically significant febrile neutropenia. With an increasing number of cancer patients, the market size for such drugs is gradually expanding.

Kexing Biopharm's long-acting GC shares the same pharmacological effects as G-CSF. With the assurance of maintaining clinical efficacy, the long-acting GC is empowered with diverse advantages, such as reducing the number of injections and outpatient visits, improving patients' compliance, and facilitating clinical convenience. Hence, it serves as another option for the treatment and prevention of febrile neutropenia after chemotherapy.

Prior to the development of the long-acting GC, Kexing Biopharm's Human Granulocyte Colony-stimulating Factor Injection (WHITE-C®), as a first-line WBC-stimulating drug with a wide range of evidence-based applications for over 20 years, has been marketed in many countries, and its market share has been continuously climbing. From 2018 to 2022, the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of domestic and foreign sales revenue of WHITE-C reached 25.34%.

Enriching Diversity of Product Pipelines, Focusing on In-depth Development of Recombinant Protein Drugs

As a leading enterprise of recombinant protein drugs in China, Kexing Biopharm has expanded its business to the field of biologics since the 1990s. The main products include recombinant protein drugs "human erythropoietin", "human interferon a1b ", "human granulocyte-colony stimulating factor ", microecological agent "combined clostridium butyricum and bifidobacterium ", exclusive Chinese patent medicine "Kehuang Capsule", chemical medicine "entecavir, as well as the introduced high-end complex formulation "albumin paclitaxel", monoclonal antibodies "infliximab ", "bevacizumab", "adalimumab" and "liraglutide".

With Kexing Biopharm's in-depth layout of long-acting GC products in the overseas markets in the future, it is conducive to improving the popularity and accessibility of local long-acting GC products and bringing benefits to the continuous improvement of patient treatment rates.

