Stellar Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

HOUSTON, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company" or "Stellar") (NASDAQ: STEL) today reported net income of $37.1 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.70 for the first quarter 2023 as compared to net income of $2.1 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.04 for the fourth quarter 2022. The results for the first quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2022 for Stellar reflect significant nonrecurring items related to the merger of equals (the "Merger") between Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. ("Allegiance") and CBTX, Inc. ("CBTX"), which became effective on October 1, 2022.



"We are pleased to present our results to start the year in what was a tumultuous quarter for the banking industry. We believe the resilience of our local and relationship-driven business model, combined with Stellar's ongoing focus on capital, liquidity and credit, positions us well to manage through the challenges of the current environment and drive long-term value to our shareholders," said Robert R. Franklin, Jr., Stellar's Chief Executive Officer.

"During the first quarter we completed a number of strategic initiatives, including the conversion of technology systems in February and launching the Stellar Bank brand. We are so grateful for our team's efforts and their shared commitment to serving our customers and supporting the communities where we live and work," continued Mr. Franklin.

"Stellar is ready for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. Although the economy in our markets remain strong, we remain vigilant to changes impacting the economy and financing conditions. We are focused on maintaining strong credit, liquidity and capital while providing outstanding service to the markets that we serve. Our balance sheet is strong, and as the largest, locally-focused community bank in one of the best markets in the country, the long-term future is bright for Stellar," concluded Mr. Franklin.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

First quarter 2023 net income of $37.1 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.70 translated into an annualized return on average assets of 1.38% and an annualized return on average tangible equity of 19.32% ( 1 ) .





Pre-tax, pre-provision income for the first quarter 2023 was $50.7 million (1) , representing an annualized pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets of 1.89% (1) and an adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income of $53.5 million (1) , representing an annualized adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets of 1.99% (1) .





, representing an annualized pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets of 1.89% and an adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income of $53.5 million , representing an annualized adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets of 1.99% . Tax equivalent net interest margin was 4.80% for the first quarter of 2023 as compared to 4.71% in the fourth quarter of 2022. The tax equivalent net interest margin, excluding purchase accounting accretion, was 4.38% (1) for the first quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2022.





for the first quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2022. Book value per share was $27.14 for the first quarter 2023 compared to $26.12 for the fourth quarter 2022. Tangible book value per share increased to $15.24(1) for the first quarter 2023 from $14.02(1) for the fourth quarter 2022. Equity to assets and tangible equity to tangible assets increased to 13.64% and 8.15%(1) for the first quarter 2023 from 12.69% and 7.24%(1) for the fourth quarter 2022, respectively.

(1) Refer to page 9 for the calculation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

Merger of Equals

The Merger was accounted for as a reverse acquisition using the acquisition method of accounting, with CBTX treated as the legal acquirer and Allegiance treated as the accounting acquirer for financial reporting purposes. Therefore, the historical financial statements of the Company prior to the Merger reflect the historical financial statement balances of Allegiance. In addition, the assets and liabilities of CBTX as of the date of the Merger were recorded at estimated fair value and added to those of Allegiance. The Company's valuations of CBTX's assets and liabilities are preliminary and may be refined for up to a year from the date of the Merger. The Merger had a significant impact on all aspects of the Company's financial statements, and as a result, financial results after the Merger are not comparable to financial results prior to the Merger. Results of operations reflect the combined operations following the Merger for the first quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter 2022 and stand-alone Allegiance for all periods prior.

First Quarter 2023 Results

Stellar's net interest income in the first quarter 2023 increased $213 thousand, or 0.2%, from $115.6 million for the fourth quarter 2022. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis increased 9 basis points to 4.80% for the first quarter 2023 from 4.71% for the fourth quarter 2022. The increase in the margin over the prior quarter was primarily due to higher purchase accounting adjustments ("PAA") relating to the Merger and increases in interest rates. Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 benefited from $10.1 million of income from purchase accounting adjustments compared to $8.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding purchase accounting adjustments, a non-GAAP measure on page 9, net interest income for the first quarter 2023 would have been $105.7 million and the tax equivalent net interest margin would have been 4.38%.

Noninterest income for the first quarter 2023 was $7.5 million, a decrease of $3.1 million, or 29.5%, compared to $10.6 million for the fourth quarter 2022. Noninterest income decreased in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to nonrecurring gains and losses on the sale of assets totaling $4.0 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter 2023 decreased $7.0 million, or 8.8%, to $72.6 million compared to $79.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in noninterest expense in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to a decrease in acquisition and merger-related expenses which totaled $6.2 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $11.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Stellar's efficiency ratio decreased to 58.96% for the first quarter 2023 from 65.14% for the fourth quarter 2022. First quarter 2023 annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 1.38%, 10.62% and 19.32%, respectively, compared to 0.07%, 0.60% and 1.16%, respectively, for the fourth quarter 2022. Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation on page 9.

Financial Condition

Total loans at March 31, 2023 increased $131.3 million to $7.89 billion compared to $7.75 billion at December 31, 2022. At March 31, 2023, the remaining balance of the purchase accounting adjustments on loans was $144.0 million. Core loans, which exclude Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, increased $133.4 million to $7.87 billion at March 31, 2023 from $7.74 billion at December 31, 2022.

Total deposits at March 31, 2023 decreased $528.8 million to $8.74 billion compared to $9.27 billion at December 31, 2022. The linked quarter change was primarily driven by seasonality, industry-wide pressures and the maintenance of pricing discipline in an intensely competitive market for deposits. Estimated uninsured deposits, excluding collateralized deposits, totaled $4.06 billion, or 46.4% of total deposits as of March 31, 2023.

Total assets at March 31, 2023 were $10.60 billion, a decrease of $295.7 million, compared to $10.90 billion at December 31, 2022.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $43.5 million, or 0.41% of total assets, at March 31, 2023 compared to $45.0 million, or 0.41% of total assets, at December 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.22% at March 31, 2023 and 1.20% at December 31, 2022.

The provision for credit losses for the first quarter 2023 was $3.7 million compared to $44.8 million for the fourth quarter 2022. The fourth quarter 2022 provision included a $28.2 million provision for credit losses on loans and a $5.0 million provision for unfunded commitments related to the Merger, along with a $7.6 million allowance for credit losses on purchased credit deteriorated loans acquired. First quarter 2023 net charge-offs were $192 thousand, or 0.01% (annualized) of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $5.7 million, or 0.30% (annualized) of average loans, for the fourth quarter 2022. Fourth quarter net charge-offs included $4.6 million of charge-offs on loans sold during the fourth quarter 2022.

GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Stellar's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures on page 9 of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call

About Stellar Bancorp, Inc.

Stellar Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Stellar's principal banking subsidiary, Stellar Bank, provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individual customers across the Houston, Dallas, Beaumont and surrounding communities in Texas.

Stellar Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) 2023

2022

March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 99,231 $ 67,063 $ 16,449 $ 17,547 $ 26,629 Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 164,102 304,642 102,118 275,290 672,755 Total cash and cash equivalents 263,333 371,705 118,567 292,837 699,384 Available for sale securities, at fair value 1,519,175 1,807,586 1,618,995 1,709,321 1,790,707 Loans held for investment 7,886,044 7,754,751 4,591,912 4,348,833 4,283,514 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (96,188 ) (93,180 ) (52,147 ) (50,242 ) (49,215 ) Loans, net 7,789,856 7,661,571 4,539,765 4,298,591 4,234,299 Accrued interest receivable 42,405 44,743 29,697 29,882 31,505 Premises and equipment, net 124,723 126,803 57,837 58,482 62,168 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 19,676 15,058 16,843 4,078 9,376 Bank owned life insurance 103,616 103,094 28,305 28,170 28,374 Goodwill 497,260 497,260 223,642 223,642 223,642 Core deposit intangibles, net 136,665 143,525 12,406 13,156 13,907 Other assets 108,009 129,092 84,285 73,605 56,001 Total assets $ 10,604,718 $ 10,900,437 $ 6,730,342 $ 6,731,764 $ 7,149,363 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 3,877,859 $ 4,230,169 $ 2,465,839 $ 2,394,719 $ 2,353,604 Interest-bearing Demand 1,394,244 1,591,828 956,920 1,016,381 1,070,855 Money market and savings 2,401,840 2,575,923 1,471,690 1,510,008 1,552,853 Certificates and other time 1,064,932 869,712 766,270 959,524 1,185,015 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,861,016 5,037,463 3,194,880 3,485,913 3,808,723 Total deposits 8,738,875 9,267,632 5,660,719 5,880,632 6,162,327 Accrued interest payable 3,875 2,098 2,673 1,500 3,086 Borrowed funds 238,944 63,925 257,000 - 89,959 Subordinated debt 109,420 109,367 109,241 109,109 108,978 Other liabilities 67,388 74,239 44,407 35,194 33,073 Total liabilities 9,158,502 9,517,261 6,074,040 6,026,435 6,397,423 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock 533 530 281 286 290 Capital surplus 1,225,596 1,222,761 511,434 524,033 532,372 Retained earnings 333,368 303,146 307,975 296,477 282,896 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (113,281 ) (143,261 ) (163,388 ) (115,467 ) (63,618 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,446,216 1,383,176 656,302 705,329 751,940 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 10,604,718 $ 10,900,437 $ 6,730,342 $ 6,731,764 $ 7,149,363





Stellar Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Three Months Ended 2023 2022

March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees $ 125,729 $ 116,145 $ 58,025 $ 53,835 $ 52,370 Securities: Taxable 9,653 9,834 6,655 5,571 5,068 Tax-exempt 1,262 3,057 2,594 2,557 2,525 Deposits in other financial institutions 3,771 2,933 608 877 340 Total interest income 140,415 131,969 67,882 62,840 60,303 INTEREST EXPENSE: Demand, money market and savings deposits 18,037 12,406 3,527 1,859 1,347 Certificates and other time deposits 3,307 2,083 1,664 1,922 2,156 Borrowed funds 1,317 417 499 114 186 Subordinated debt 1,927 1,449 1,502 1,463 1,442 Total interest expense 24,588 16,355 7,192 5,358 5,131 NET INTEREST INCOME 115,827 115,614 60,690 57,482 55,172 Provision for credit losses 3,666 44,793 1,962 2,143 1,814 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 112,161 70,821 58,728 55,339 53,358 NONINTEREST INCOME: Nonsufficient funds fees 406 447 145 126 116 Service charges on deposit accounts 943 1,242 527 560 527 Gain (loss) on sale of assets 198 4,025 42 (17 ) - Bank owned life insurance 522 515 135 342 133 Debit card and ATM card income 1,698 1,897 869 880 819 Other 3,731 2,511 1,277 813 2,423 Total noninterest income 7,498 10,637 2,995 2,704 4,018 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 39,775 40,949 22,013 21,864 22,728 Net occupancy and equipment 4,088 3,781 2,129 2,220 2,205 Depreciation 1,836 1,903 1,003 1,012 1,033 Data processing and software amortization 5,054 3,776 2,541 2,522 2,498 Professional fees 1,527 2,298 485 662 138 Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance 1,294 1,263 1,134 1,256 1,261 Amortization of intangibles 6,879 7,051 750 751 751 Communications 701 737 359 363 341 Advertising 839 1,130 385 483 462 Other real estate expense 272 152 93 65 59 Acquisition and merger-related expenses 6,165 11,469 10,551 1,667 451 Other 4,168 5,115 2,588 5,039 2,590 Total noninterest expense 72,598 79,624 44,031 37,904 34,517 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 47,061 1,834 17,692 20,139 22,859 Provision for income taxes 9,913 (218 ) 3,406 3,702 4,202 NET INCOME $ 37,148 $ 2,052 $ 14,286 $ 16,437 $ 18,657 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 0.70 $ 0.04 $ 0.51 $ 0.57 $ 0.65 Diluted $ 0.70 $ 0.04 $ 0.50 $ 0.56 $ 0.64





Stellar Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Three Months Ended 2023 2022 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 37,148 $ 2,052 $ 14,286 $ 16,437 $ 18,657 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.70 $ 0.04 $ 0.51 $ 0.57 $ 0.65 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.70 $ 0.04 $ 0.50 $ 0.56 $ 0.64 Dividends per share $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 Return on average assets(A) 1.38 % 0.07 % 0.84 % 0.94 % 1.04 % Return on average equity(A) 10.62 % 0.60 % 7.90 % 8.86 % 9.40 % Return on average tangible equity(A)(B) 19.32 % 1.16 % 11.78 % 13.00 % 13.35 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(A)(C) 4.80 % 4.71 % 3.85 % 3.53 % 3.30 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) excluding PAA(A)(B)(C) 4.38 % 4.38 % 3.85 % 3.52 % 3.29 % Efficiency ratio(D) 58.96 % 65.14 % 69.18 % 62.96 % 58.32 % Capital Ratios Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (consolidated) Equity to assets 13.64 % 12.69 % 9.75 % 10.48 % 10.52 % Tangible equity to tangible assets(B) 8.15 % 7.24 % 6.47 % 7.21 % 7.44 % Estimated Common equity tier 1 capital 10.39 % 10.04 % 11.39 % 12.06 % 12.28 % Estimated Tier 1 risk-based capital 10.50 % 10.15 % 11.58 % 12.26 % 12.49 % Estimated Total risk-based capital 12.72 % 12.39 % 14.66 % 15.47 % 15.76 % Estimated Tier 1 leverage capital 9.01 % 8.55 % 9.00 % 8.65 % 8.37 % Stellar Bank Estimated Common equity tier 1 capital 10.87 % 10.46 % 12.20 % 12.51 % 12.48 % Estimated Tier 1 risk-based capital 10.87 % 10.46 % 12.20 % 12.51 % 12.48 % Estimated Total risk-based capital 12.42 % 12.02 % 14.12 % 14.50 % 14.50 % Estimated Tier 1 leverage capital 9.35 % 8.81 % 9.49 % 8.83 % 8.37 % Other Data Weighted average shares: Basic 53,021 52,715 28,286 28,874 28,883 Diluted 53,138 52,973 28,529 29,120 29,114 Period end shares outstanding 53,296 52,955 28,137 28,586 28,904 Book value per share $ 27.14 $ 26.12 $ 23.33 $ 24.67 $ 26.02 Tangible book value per share(B) $ 15.24 $ 14.02 $ 14.94 $ 16.39 $ 17.80 Employees - full-time equivalents 1,055 1,025 562 578 586

(A) Interim periods annualized.

(B) Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on page 9 of this Earnings Release.

(C) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(D) Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of loans, securities and assets. Additionally, taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.





Stellar Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Average

Balance Interest Earned/

Interest Paid Average Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Earned/

Interest Paid Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Earned/

Interest Paid Average Yield/Rate (Dollars in thousands) Assets Interest-Earning Assets: Loans $ 7,847,011 $ 125,729 6.50 % $ 7,666,502 $ 116,145 6.01 % $ 4,231,507 $ 52,370 5.02 % Securities 1,604,011 10,915 2.76 % 1,795,082 12,891 2.85 % 1,835,618 7,593 1.68 % Deposits in other financial institutions 364,781 3,771 4.19 % 354,117 2,933 3.29 % 806,583 340 0.17 % Total interest-earning assets 9,815,803 $ 140,415 5.80 % 9,815,701 $ 131,969 5.33 % 6,873,708 $ 60,303 3.56 % Allowance for credit losses on loans (93,331 ) (88,150 ) (48,343 ) Noninterest-earning assets 1,160,061 1,218,458 432,133 Total assets $ 10,882,533 $ 10,946,009 $ 7,257,498 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,650,273 $ 8,382 2.06 % $ 1,465,711 $ 5,422 1.47 % $ 1,071,010 $ 549 0.21 % Money market and savings deposits 2,490,889 9,655 1.57 % 2,705,984 6,984 1.02 % 1,584,373 798 0.20 % Certificates and other time deposits 861,595 3,307 1.56 % 932,058 2,083 0.89 % 1,245,180 2,156 0.70 % Borrowed funds 105,191 1,317 5.08 % 37,824 417 4.37 % 89,880 186 0.84 % Subordinated debt 109,415 1,927 7.14 % 109,307 1,449 5.26 % 108,913 1,442 5.37 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,217,363 $ 24,588 1.91 % 5,250,884 $ 16,355 1.24 % 4,099,356 $ 5,131 0.51 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 4,166,265 4,199,982 2,312,114 Other liabilities 80,823 147,205 41,324 Total liabilities 9,464,451 9,598,071 6,452,794 Shareholders' equity 1,418,082 1,347,938 804,704 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,882,533 $ 10,946,009 $ 7,257,498 Net interest rate spread 3.89 % 4.09 % 3.05 % Net interest income and margin $ 115,827 4.79 % $ 115,614 4.67 % $ 55,172 3.26 % Net interest income and net interest margin (tax equivalent) $ 116,119 4.80 % $ 116,574 4.71 % $ 55,922 3.30 %





Stellar Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Three Months Ended 2023

2022

March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 (Dollars in thousands) Period-end Loan Portfolio: Commercial and industrial $ 1,477,340 $ 1,455,795 $ 732,636 $ 727,068 $ 714,450 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) 11,081 13,226 17,827 31,855 78,624 Real estate: Commercial real estate (including multi-family residential) 4,014,609 3,931,480 2,407,039 2,265,155 2,197,502 Commercial real estate construction and land development 1,034,538 1,037,678 513,248 450,694 453,473 1-4 family residential (including home equity) 1,008,362 1,000,956 699,636 682,066 669,306 Residential construction 292,143 268,150 183,563 155,017 136,760 Consumer and other 47,971 47,466 37,963 36,978 33,399 Total loans held for investment $ 7,886,044 $ 7,754,751 $ 4,591,912 $ 4,348,833 $ 4,283,514 Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 1,394,244 $ 1,591,828 $ 956,920 $ 1,016,381 $ 1,070,855 Money market and savings 2,401,840 2,575,923 1,471,690 1,510,008 1,552,853 Certificates and other time 1,064,932 869,712 766,270 959,524 1,185,015 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,861,016 5,037,463 3,194,880 3,485,913 3,808,723 Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,877,859 4,230,169 2,465,839 2,394,719 2,353,604 Total deposits $ 8,738,875 $ 9,267,632 $ 5,660,719 $ 5,880,632 $ 6,162,327 Asset Quality: Nonaccrual loans $ 43,413 $ 45,048 $ 21,551 $ 28,225 $ 26,275 Accruing loans 90 or more days past due - - - - - Total nonperforming loans 43,413 45,048 21,551 28,225 26,275 Other repossessed assets 124 - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 43,537 $ 45,048 $ 21,551 $ 28,225 $ 26,275 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 192 $ 5,707 $ (245 ) $ 571 $ 317 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial $ 23,329 $ 25,402 $ 6,916 $ 9,145 $ 7,809 Real estate: Commercial real estate (including multi-family residential) 9,026 9,970 10,392 14,409 15,259 Commercial real estate construction and land development 27 - 241 1,511 - 1-4 family residential (including home equity) 10,586 9,404 3,854 3,040 3,065 Residential construction 195 - - - - Consumer and other 250 272 148 120 142 Total nonaccrual loans $ 43,413 $ 45,048 $ 21,551 $ 28,225 $ 26,275 Asset Quality Ratios: Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.41 % 0.41 % 0.32 % 0.42 % 0.37 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.55 % 0.58 % 0.47 % 0.65 % 0.61 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 221.56 % 206.85 % 241.97 % 178.01 % 187.31 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.22 % 1.20 % 1.14 % 1.16 % 1.15 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.01 % 0.30 % (0.02 %) 0.05 % 0.03 %





Stellar Bancorp, Inc.

GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Stellar's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Stellar believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing Stellar's performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods. Specifically, Stellar reviews pre-tax, pre-provision income, pre-tax pre-provision ROAA, adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income, adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA, adjusted efficiency ratio, tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, tangible equity to tangible assets and net interest margin (tax equivalent) excluding PAA for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Stellar has included in this Earnings Release information relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which Stellar calculates the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.

Three Months Ended 2023

2022

March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 37,148 $ 2,052 $ 14,286 $ 16,437 $ 18,657 Add: Provision for credit losses 3,666 44,793 1,962 2,143 1,814 Add: Provision for income taxes 9,913 (218 ) 3,406 3,702 4,202 Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 50,727 $ 46,627 $ 19,654 $ 22,282 $ 24,673 Total average assets $ 10,882,533 $ 10,946,009 $ 6,717,886 $ 7,019,299 $ 7,257,498 Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets(B) 1.89 % 1.69 % 1.16 % 1.27 % 1.38 % Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 50,727 $ 46,627 $ 19,654 $ 22,282 $ 24,673 Add: Acquisition and merger-related expenses 6,165 11,469 10,551 1,667 451 Add: Amortization of intangibles 6,879 7,051 750 751 751 Less: Purchase accounting accretion 10,104 8,160 40 77 93 Less: Gain (loss) on sale of assets 198 4,025 42 (17 ) - Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 53,469 $ 52,962 $ 30,873 $ 24,640 $ 25,782 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets(B) 1.99 % 1.92 % 1.82 % 1.41 % 1.44 % Total noninterest expense $ 72,598 $ 79,624 $ 44,031 $ 37,904 $ 34,517 Less: Acquisition and merger-related expenses 6,165 11,469 10,551 1,667 451 Less: Amortization of intangibles 6,879 7,051 750 751 751 Net interest income 115,827 115,614 60,690 57,482 55,172 Less: Purchase accounting accretion 10,104 8,160 40 77 93 Total noninterest income 7,498 10,637 2,995 2,704 4,018 Less: Gain (loss) on sale of assets 198 4,025 42 (17 ) - Adjusted efficiency ratio(A) 52.69 % 53.57 % 51.46 % 59.02 % 56.37 % Total shareholders' equity $ 1,446,216 $ 1,383,176 $ 656,302 $ 705,329 $ 751,940 Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net 633,925 640,785 236,048 236,798 237,549 Tangible shareholders' equity $ 812,291 $ 742,391 $ 420,254 $ 468,531 $ 514,391 Shares outstanding at end of period 53,296 52,955 28,137 28,586 28,904 Tangible book value per share $ 15.24 $ 14.02 $ 14.94 $ 16.39 $ 17.80 Average shareholders' equity $ 1,418,082 $ 1,347,938 $ 717,436 $ 744,126 $ 804,704 Less: Average goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net 638,110 658,107 236,399 237,153 237,925 Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 779,972 $ 689,831 $ 481,037 $ 506,973 $ 566,779 Return on average tangible equity(B) 19.32 % 1.18 % 11.78 % 13.00 % 13.35 % Total assets $ 10,604,718 $ 10,900,437 $ 6,730,342 $ 6,731,764 $ 7,149,363 Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net 633,925 640,785 236,048 236,798 237,549 Tangible assets $ 9,970,793 $ 10,259,652 $ 6,494,294 $ 6,494,966 $ 6,911,814 Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.15 % 7.24 % 6.47 % 7.21 % 7.44 % Net interest income (tax equivalent) $ 116,119 $ 116,574 $ 61,418 $ 58,238 $ 55,922 Less: Purchase accounting accretion 10,104 8,160 40 77 93 Adjusted net interest income (tax equivalent) $ 106,015 $ 108,414 $ 61,378 $ 58,161 $ 55,829 Average earning assets $ 9,815,803 $ 9,815,701 $ 6,325,984 $ 6,618,005 $ 6,873,708 Net interest margin (tax equivalent) excluding PAA 4.38 % 4.38 % 3.85 % 3.52 % 3.29 %

(A) Represents total noninterest expense, excluding acquisition and merger-related expenses, core deposit intangibles amortization and write-downs on assets moved to held for sale, divided by the sum of net interest income, excluding purchase accounting adjustments plus noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on the sale of assets. Additionally, taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.

(B) Interim periods annualized.