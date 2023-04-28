Anzeige
AIRS: American Infrared Solutions Unveils New 1280 x 1024 Infrared Camera Line for OEMs, Engineers, and Researchers

HUDSON, NH / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2023 / AIRS, a leader in cooled infrared camera design and manufacturing has released the Nyx Nucleus line of performance IR cameras. Nucleus can be configured with an array of sensor technologies, bandpasses, data output options and in camera or OEM module form. Integrators and researchers can get the performance they need without size, weight and cost burden found in most HD cooled cameras.

AIRS (American Infrared Solutions), Friday, April 28, 2023, Press release picture

"We are excited to introduce this new line of cameras to the OEM and scientific community" said Dan Manitakos, President of American Infrared Solutions. "We have seen strong demand for compact, high-definition infrared systems with a layered image processing. The Nucleus platform gives us the flexibility to help OEM's and researchers push new boundaries in emerging imaging applications".

The Nucleus HD camera combined with Nyx Connect layered integration software accelerates integration time. Nyx Connect is a lightweight connectivity solution for advanced end users and OEMs who simply need a quick, easy safe way to get the camera up and running and make basic adjustments. It's ideal for OEM's who will ultimately do their own image processing and researchers with specific data needs and prefer to work in MATLAB or other advanced tools for analysis.

For more information on Nucleus and Nyx Connect, please contact Allen Frechette, Director of Marketing for AIRS Afrechette@go-airs.com. Videos, product demonstrations and additional technical information can be found at https://go-airs.com/products/nucleus-hd-oem-module/ .

AIRS (American Infrared Solutions), Wednesday, April 26, 2023, Press release picture

About American Infrared Solutions

AIRS designs and builds performance cooled infrared cameras for OEMs and researchers pushing the boundaries of imaging. AIRS has delivered over 1,500 IDCA's and OEM modules covering the entire spectrum of applications including defense, hyperspectral systems, satellites, industrial and specialized scientific systems.

CONTACT:

Allen Frechette
662-626-2477
Afrechette@go-airs.com

SOURCE: American Infrared Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/751476/American-Infrared-Solutions-Unveils-New-1280-x-1024-Infrared-Camera-Line-for-OEMs-Engineers-and-Researchers

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
