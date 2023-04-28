3BL Alerts: Suzano's 2022 Sustainability Report: Planting a Future of Biopossibilities

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2023 / 3BL Alerts:

Suzano is a Brazilian company guided by the purpose of "Renewing life inspired by trees." We are the world's largest pulp producer and one of the largest paper producers in Latin America, and a benchmark in the development of sustainable and innovative bio-based solutions. Our products are part of the lives of more than 2 billion people in approximately 100 countries.

To showcase the progress made by Suzano toward a more sustainable future and as part of our commitment to transparency, we are publishing our 2022 Sustainability Report, which details Suzano's financial and ESG performance in Brazil and abroad. The document also describes the progress we made regarding our business strategy and the implementation of our Commitments to Renewing Life, our long-term targets related to people and the planet.

Despite the challenging macroeconomic environment in 2022, marked by inflationary pressure and high interest rates, Suzano achieved solid financial results and made important progress regarding its strategic agenda, increasing its ability to generate and share value with stakeholders.

The Report also highlights the company's vision that the future of our business depends on our ability to innovate, through the development of sustainable products that are made from renewable sources and promote the bioeconomy. Accordingly, we are committed to being, today, leaders in the creation of this future of biopossibilities and in the pursuit of solutions to current and urgent problems, such as the climate emergency.

Check out some of Suzano's highlights in 2022:

Progress regarding the Commitments to Renewing Life, including: more than 18,300 people lifted out of poverty in Brazil, totaling 29,600 since 2020; progress in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; 179,400 hectares of restoration for ecological corridors in our protected areas in the three focus biomes (Amazon, Cerrado and Atlantic Forest) for our commitment to biodiversity conservation.

Improvement of the main ESG indices and ratings: low risk classification by Sustainalytics; top 10% in the industry in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index; "A" score in CDP's Water Security questionnaire; and Top 10 in the S&P Yearbook 2023.

Inclusion in The 2022 GlobeScan - Sustainability Leaders Survey as one of 17 global companies recognized for integrating sustainability into business strategy.

Launch, during COP27, of the company Biomas, formed in partnership with Marfrig, Vale and the banks Itaú Unibanco, Rabobank and Santander to restore and conserve 4 million hectares of land.

Start of the largest forest formation program in the world, planting approximately 1.2 million seedlings per day.

R$7.4 billion invested in the Cerrado Project, Suzano's new pulp mill under construction in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul, Brazil, which, when it starts operations in 2024, will be the company's most competitive unit.

Suzano's 2022 Report is available in two browsable PDF formats:

2022 Sustainability Report, a more concise document about our performance

2022 Sustainability Report | Complementary Information, with more details and in-depth information

Our Report was prepared in accordance with the 2021 Standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the metrics of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and the World Economic Forum (WEF) Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics. Its content has been assured by PwC.

We invite you to read both documents that make up our 2022 Report. For more information, check out Suzano's Sustainability Center, a content hub that includes approximately 450 ESG performance indicators.

