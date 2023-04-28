Stemtech Corporation: Stemtech Announces Business Academies For Mexico And U.S. Independent Business Partners

Stemtech Corporation Announces Regional Business Academies in Mexico, US 2023

MIRAMAR, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2023 / STEMTECH CORPORATION (OTCQB:STEK) announces Business Academies for their Independent Business Partners (IBPs) will be conducted in Aguas Calientes Mexico May 25 - 27 and in Las Vegas in the U.S. June 1 - 3.

John W. Meyer, President and Chief Operating Officer, says "Stemtech is presenting training opportunities for our IBPs. The Business Academies are part of the Stemtech VISION 2023 strategic program, encompassing training with focus on proven business methods, covering areas - how to utilize Stemtech tools such as our AdvanceOffice Mobile App to full advantage and using the artificial intelligence (AI) component. How to attract and recruit new members, how to maximize our proven compensation program. How to create your 'Daily Method of Operation' or 'DMO' to plan and execute for success".

At the Business Academies, we continue to promote the financial freedom of our IBPs, along with improving their quality of life and those around them with our unique combination of the highest quality products, with world-class income earning opportunities. With the rate of inflation and troubling economic times, the Stemtech opportunity to earn additional weekly and monthly commissions is important to make ends meet or to make a full-time career. This exciting initiative provides IBPs the chance to capitalize on the massive growth of stem cell nutrition, 'stemceuticals' globally, where the market is projected to reach $30 billion by 2030. Stemtech continues to raise the bar in building our worldwide business while at the same time inspiring passion and the determination to go the extra mile, together!

Stemtech Vice President of Global Sales, Alejandro Carrillo says "Business Academies are key to the development of our IBPs. We meet to conduct training on how to optimize the Stemtech business. The Academy brings together top industry leaders, meeting other IBPs and sharing stories and the passion for a great income-earning opportunity. Everyone looks forward to learning new ideas, coaching, hearing developments about the Company and implementing what they learned, to share the health and wealth benefits that are Stemtech - all while gaining personal knowledge for growth. Other exciting announcements are planned for these events. You want to be one of the first to know - don't miss out".

We look forward to seeing you there and taking our Business Partnerships to the next level! Anyone interested in attending one of these Business Academy events, please contact Stemtech for more information. (ps@stemtech.com or visit www.stemtech.com )

ABOUT STEMTECH

Stemtech Corporation, a leading stemceutical company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc., which was established in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, Stemtech underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership as Stemtech Corporation. In August 2021, Stemtech became a publicly traded company (OTCQB: STEK) and has expanded business opportunities for its Independent Business Partners, who may earn incomes by sharing Stemtech products. January 2022 saw the introduction of new marketing efforts. In August 2022, Professor Doctor Bankole Johnson joined Dr. Enrique Martinez and Dr. Lizette Leos on the Stemtech Life Sciences Advisory Board. In September 2022, the new Stemtech AdvanceOffice mobile app based on the VERB Technology platform was successfully launched as a powerful communication - recruiting tool for our Field. In October, Life Factor Research became the Research and Development, product formulation - science division of Stemtech to create cutting-edge stemceuticals and other products. On November 1, 2022, Stemtech introduced the new travel/sample size OraStem® Toothpaste. On December 6, Stemtech announced the promotion of Alejandro Carrillo to the role of Vice President Global Sales from his current role as Managing Director Latin Markets. Stemtech introduced the new CellectOne Rapid Renew Stem Cell Peptide Night Cream at their December 2022 International Leadership Event in Cancun, Mexico. January 10 2023 Stemtech appoints Margie and Mike Mares to Field Advisory Board. Last month, Stemtech Ranked Number 11 in Momentum out of 700+ top Global MLM companies by Business For Home independent MLM publication, January 23, 2023.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest 10-K Report filed on April 17, 2023. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Stemtech Corporation which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its Source.

