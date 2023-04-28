Invesco Select Trust Plc - Conversion of Securities
PR Newswire
London, April 28
INVESCO SELECT TRUST PLC
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Headline: Conversion of Shares
The Board of Invesco Select Trust plc (the 'Company') announces that valid Conversion Notices have been received in respect of:
|436,505 UK Equity Shares
|106,730 Global Equity Income Shares
|152,759 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares
|4,144 Managed Liquidity Shares
The respective Conversion Ratios were as follows:
- For every UK Equity Share converted, holders will receive 1.415532 Global Equity Income Shares, 0.814250 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares or 0.576388 Managed Liquidity Shares;
- For every Global Equity Income Share converted, holders will receive 0.706448 UK Equity Shares, 0.575225 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares or 0.407188 Managed Liquidity Shares;
- For every Balanced Risk Allocation Share converted, holders will receive 1.228125 UK Equity Shares, 1.738450 Global Equity Income Shares or 0.707876 Managed Liquidity Shares; and
- For every Managed Liquidity Share converted, holders will receive 1.734943 UK Equity Shares, 2.455868 Global Equity Income Shares or 1.412677 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares.
The Conversion Ratios, which will be effective on 2 May 2023, are based on the relative net asset values of the Company's Share classes as at close of business on 20 April 2023.
Individual Shareholders' entitlements on conversion on 2 May 2023 will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of Shares. Fractional entitlements will be aggregated and sold in the market. The Shares arising or allotted pursuant to the conversion will rank pari passu with the existing Shares of the relevant class and, for the avoidance of doubt, will not rank for the dividends declared on 12 April 2023 in respect of the UK Equity, Global Equity Income and Balanced Risk Allocation Shares.
The net changes to the number of shares outstanding following the conversion and allotments are as follows:
|-362,873 UK Equity Shares
|+245,125 Global Equity Income Shares
|+414 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares
|+26,982 Managed Liquidity Shares
|+175,650 Deferred Shares
As at 28 April 2023, the total number of listed shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury) is:
|69,244,026 UK Equity Shares
|24,890,617 Global Equity Income Shares
|4,138,581 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares
|1,224,378 Managed Liquidity Shares
Following conversion, the total number of listed Shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury) will be:
|68,881,153 UK Equity Shares
|25,135,742 Global Equity Income Shares
|4,138,995 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares
|1,251,360 Managed Liquidity Shares
The Company has applied for the following numbers of Shares arising or allotted pursuant to conversion to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange:
|73,632 UK Equity Shares
|351,855 Global Equity Income Shares
|153,173 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares
|31,126 Managed Liquidity Shares
Dealings in such shares are expected to commence at 8.00 a.m. on 3 May 2023. It is expected that Certificates in respect of the Resulting Shares will be posted by 12 May 2023.
The Deferred Shares arising on the conversion will be cancelled.
All as formally approved by the Board on 28 April 2023.
Contact:
James Poole
Senior Company Secretary
Invesco Asset Management Limited
0207 543 3559