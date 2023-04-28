BCII Enterprises Inc.: BCII Enters Into 50/50 JV with Millionways.me to Market the First Ever A.I. Investment Tool to Immediately Analyze Corporate Management Personality

Based on corporate interviews or direct texts, the Analyze Minds tool, will allow investors to compare their target management versus indices of known frauds, failed managements and excellent managements.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2023 / BCII Enterprises, Inc, (OTC PINK:BCII) ("BCII"), executed a 50/50 joint venture with millionways.me to market a jointly designed AI investment analysis tool to immediately determine management personality attributes for a monthly subscription fee.

millionways.me has developed the world's first emotionally intelligent, Artificially Intelligence (AI). Present AI is based on machine learning and massive training but lacks the emotional intelligence necessary to understand a user's natural emotions and underlying motivations. Chat GPT, Alexa, Siri are examples of pseudo empathic black boxes based on predicting the next likely word from large natural processing language models. millionways.me's AI is based on the scientifically derived, dynamic personality theory called PSI (Personality Systems Interactive) (go to http://millionways.me.)

millionways.me was able to fully digitize this extremely successful psychological theory by utilizing nearly $10 million of invested capital; 4 years of intensive R&D; 7,000 diverse personal interviews, yielding over 500,000 minutes of voice recordings with 5 million proprietary data points. PSI theory allows the Company's AI to replicate real human empathy that understands personality, talents, and goals.

The Company has successfully demonstrated its efficacy in comparison to real psychiatric counseling. The technology gives an immediate customer feedback on any user generated text or audio to text data with at least 500 words. It does not matter if the words are aggregated over time, as long as they are from the user.

BCII management generated the idea to utilize this powerful AI to allow users for the first time ever to have an immediate online tool to compare a corporation's management and key employees to indices of proven personality traits of known prior management and key employees. The joint venture products to be marketed under the website, Analyzeminds.com, will initially compare a user's target query against indices of universally recognized fraudulent leaders (i.e. Bernard Madoff, Elizabeth Holmes and others), failed managements, highly successful entrepreneurs, small and large corporate managements. The technology to be delivered by App and web browser is developed and will be deployed over the next several months. Initial testing of all the people making up the indices demonstrated regression scores of over 90% accuracy. The purpose of this online investment analysis tool is that for a modest monthly subscription fee, any investor now can get a good indication of the targeted managements or key employees' personality traits from public data bases of their words (Twitter, interviews, emails, Q&A transcripts.) The ability to rapidly learn about management now will be a key stoke away!

Andreas Typaldos, CEO of BCII Enterprises, said "We are extremely excited to team with millionways.me to develop and offer the first ever immediate investment tool to gauge managements by personality traits compared to known prior managements. It will be another key research data point for individual investors making key investment decisions. The fraud index will allow investors to get an early warning signal for the types of investment decisions. We believe this to be a major revenue product for the JV, Analyzeminds.com."

millionways.me CEO Martin Cordesmeier said "BCII's visionary use of our proprietary AI technology will revolutionize investor research by adding personality analysis to other online tools. We expect this JV to add significantly to our bottom line this year. It will demonstrate the power of our AI."

BCII and millionways.me will split the net revenues less variable costs 50/50. BCII management will run the daily operations and marketing while millionways.me will handle technical operations and support. As part of the agreement millionways.me is receiving 3 million shares of BCII common stock.

About millionways

millionways created the world's first emotionally-intelligent A.I. assessment tools, providing next-gen personality insights. Founded in New York, NY in 2017, millionways' disruptive technology is based on first time-digitalized PSI theory, natural language processing, meets several "zeitgeist topics" and can be utilized for B2B and B2C, which makes it a potential - currently untouched - billion dollar market opportunity. millionways was developed, and is continually evolving, through its team of renowned scientists, developers, psychologists, philosophers, deep thinkers, and people who use it. For more information, visit www.millionways.me/#/en.

About BCII Enterprises, Inc.

BCII Enterprises Inc., is a holding company focused on identifying, acquiring, and scaling disruptive assets in the blockchain and artificial intelligence sectors.

