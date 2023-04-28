DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Total Voting Rights

COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED

("Coinsilium" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

London, UK, 28 April 2023 - In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Coinsilium hereby announces that it has 191,958,234 ordinary shares of nil par value ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote.

The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The figure of 191,958,234 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is a focused Web3 Investor, Advisor and Venture Builder based in Gibraltar, a pre-eminent global regulatory jurisdiction, and a leading hub for innovative financial technology. In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. The Company has evolved to develop revenue-generating strategic advisory services and is a highly regarded innovator with proven technological and commercial expertise and development capabilities in the Web3 arena and within Open Finance.

Coinsilium has developed an array of commercial partnerships and joint ventures around the world to support its development capabilities, giving it access to best-in-class tech experts, a strong network, and asserting its profound industry profile. It has also partnered with blockchain technology experts Indorse to create Nifty Labs, a Web3 and Non-Fungible Token ('NFT') technology development studio in Gibraltar.

Coinsilium shares are traded on the AQSE Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Eddy Travia 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Coinsilium Group Limited b) LEI 213800YP3S25YH3GQV31 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of no par value each in Coinsilium Group Ltd a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Identification code (ISIN) for Coinsilium Group Limited ordinary shares: VGG225641015 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares Price(s) Volume(s) 1.5p 3,350,000 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Grant of Warrants Volume(s) Exercise: 3p 3,350,000

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume N/A

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 20 April 2023

f) Place of the transaction Aquis Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Malcolm Palle 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Coinsilium Group Limited b) LEI 213800YP3S25YH3GQV31 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of no par value each in Coinsilium Group Ltd a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Identification code (ISIN) for Coinsilium Group Limited ordinary shares: VGG225641015 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares Price(s) Volume(s) 1.5p 3,350,000 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Grant of Warrants Volume(s) Exercise: 3p 3,350,000

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume N/A

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 20 April 2023

f) Place of the transaction Aquis Exchange

