Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP

DEALING DATE: 28-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 1064.2299

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 322087

CODE: CSH2 LN

ISIN: LU1230136894

