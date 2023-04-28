EQS-News: Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (Publ) / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (Publ): SEM announces record date and payment date of the amendment fee for the written procedure under its outstanding bond loan



28.04.2023 / 16:55 CET/CEST

SEM announces record date and payment date of the amendment fee for the written procedure under its outstanding bond loan As announced by Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (publ) (the "Company" or "SEM") on 26 April 2023 in a press release (the "Press Release"), the written procedure (the "Written Procedure") initiated on 13 April 2023 under the Company's outstanding bond loan with ISIN SE0011167600 (the "Bonds") was successfully concluded whereby, among other things, the maturity of the Bonds was extended until June 2026. SEM has undertaken in the Written Procedure to pay an amendment fee amounting to one (1.00) per cent. of the nominal amount of the Bonds as per the record date for the payment (being in an aggregate amount of SEK 3,360,000) (the "Amendment Fee") to the holders of Bonds within 20 business days from 26 April 2023. In accordance with the Press Release, SEM hereby announces that the Amendment Fee will be paid to the holders of Bonds through Euroclear Sweden on 24 May 2023. The payment will be made on a pro rata basis to the holders of Bonds who are registered as a holder on the record date on 16 May 2023. The payment will be made to all holders of Bonds regardless if such holder has participated in the Written Procedure or voted for or against the requests. For further information, please contact the Company: Halvar Jonzon, Chairman of the board

halvar.jonzon@telia.com

+46 70 663 65 67 Christina Hallin, CEO

christina.hallin@sem.se

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 28 April 2023, at 16:00 CEST.



