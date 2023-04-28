Complimentary Registration Now Available for The Assembly Show - Featuring the Latest Assembly Products, Technologies, and Equipment

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2023 / Registration is now open for The 2023 ASSEMBLY Show taking place October 24-26 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont, IL. For the 11th year, and now featuring a new logo and branding, this trade show and conference exclusively focused on assembly will offer thousands of manufacturing professionals the opportunity to evaluate the latest equipment and technology on an expansive show floor; learn the latest process improvement techniques in a more robust conference program and network with like-minded professionals.

"Based on feedback from our attendees, we are excited to announce that we are expanding our pre-conference workshops on Tuesday, October 24 to a full conference program with two tracks of sessions offering more in-depth content for our attendees," said Bill DeYoe, Publisher of ASSEMBLY Magazine, producers of the event. "In the exhibit hall, we look forward to bringing together a qualified audience of thousands of buyers and users of assembly equipment in manufacturing plants with over 200 exhibiting companies showcasing the latest technological advances and working machinery. In addition, attendees will have access to The QUALITY Show which will once again be co-located with our event."

The event will kick off on Tuesday, October 24 with an expanded conference program featuring fourteen sessions in two tracks that will run from 9 am - 4 pm and includes morning and afternoon beverage breaks and lunch. When the conference ends, the trade show floor will open giving conference attendees an opportunity to attend the Welcome Reception featuring the Taste of Rosemont, a crowd favorite. The conference is being planned by the editorial staff of ASSEMBLY Magazine and will offer how-to lessons, case studies, information on new technologies including "factory of the future" and actionable solutions that can be implemented in the workplace. Early bird registration for the full day conference is available for only $150 until September 29, 2023.

The expansive trade show floor will feature Gold Sponsor Promess; Silver Sponsors ASG, Division of Jergens and SCHUNK; Bronze Sponsors Automation & Modular Components, Schmidt Technology and Ujigami; and Education Sponsors Inficon, Epson Robots, Mountz, Starline, Acerta Analytics Solutions, LACO Technologies, LightGuide, and Kelly Services. The early bird exhibit space discount is available until Monday, May 15th. For information on exhibiting, visit https://www.assemblymag.com/the-assembly-show/become-exhibitor .

Manufacturing executives and buyers can register now for a free exhibit hall-only pass to see the newest equipment, technology, and solutions at The 11th Annual ASSEMBLY Show. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Thursday, October 26 is The ASSEMBLY Show's official "Pink Out Day" to support cancer fighters, admire survivors, honor those lost, and never give up hope to find a cure. Please join fellow event attendees by wearing pink when attending the event and donating to Susan G. Komen Foundation when registering. To register for the event and make a donation, click here.

The ASSEMBLY Show is sponsored by ASSEMBLY (www.assemblymag.com) the leading brand covering the processes, technologies, and strategies for assembling discrete parts into finished products. ASSEMBLY offers an integrated portfolio of products including the industry's leading trade show. The trade show and conference are produced by BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events, and market research. For more information, visit www.bnpmedia.com.

