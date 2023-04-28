TaTaTu S.p.A.
PRESS RELEASE
TATATU S.P.A. APPROVED THE SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
AS OF 31ST DECEMBER 2022 AND APPOINTED THE GENERAL MANGER
Rome April 28th, 2023
The Shareholders' meeting of Tatatu S.p.A.:
On April 28th, 2023, the newly-appointed Board of Directors of Tatatu S.p.A., assembled in plenary session and having consulted the Board of Statutory Auditors, appointed Mr. Stefano Marrone as General Manager of Tatatu S.p.A.
This press release is available on the Company's website at https://corporate.tatatu.com/en/press-release
About TaTaTu
TaTaTu is the first entertainment platform based on data sharing economy and circular economy. The company is the first social media platform to reward users with TTU Coins for viewing content and social media activities. Users can post photos and videos, and earn even more TTU Coins when someone likes, comments, views, chat, or shares a post or when users invite a friend. Available worldwide in BETA version, TaTaTu offers its community auctions, giving users the chance to win unmissable products and experiences by bidding using TTU Coins. In addition, users can redeem TTU Coins in e-commerce in exchange for products.
The Direct Listing took place on October 20, 2022 through the admission to trading of no. 814,265,232 shares, with a reference price of Eur 2.00, equal to the subscription price of a private placement made prior to listing.
[1] For "EBITDA ADJ" is meant the EBITDA (Earning Before Interests, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) including the amortization of the video contents, classified in the cost of sales.
For "non-recurring charges" is meant the cost of legal, advisory, auditor consultancies related to the IPO operation of the 19th October 2023, moreover the cost associated to the M&A operation occurred in the financial year 2022. These costs as of 31st December 2022 are almost equal to 7,4 million.
