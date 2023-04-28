Hypefactors A/S: Growth and massive AI developments in 2022

Copenhagen, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Announcement no. 2-2023

The media tech company Hypefactors presents the growth for 2022. Key figures are:

ARR: 37% growth

Revenue: 38% growth

Revenue for the period amounted to DKK 9.384m, compared to DKK 6.787m in 2021, corresponding to an increase of 38%. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBTIDA) is at break-even level compared to 2021 which showed a negative EBTIDA of DKK 2.073m. Hypefactors reached an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of DKK 10.625 per December 31, 2022, (2021: 7.751m) which is an increase over the last twelve months of 37%.

2022 was a positive year of for Hypefactors. The client base was expanded, and the company continued to invest in the ambitious development of the company's software technology, which i.a. provides users with better and more automated data-driven media intelligence and media reputation/trust management.

CEO Casper Janns comments:

"Corporate reputation and trust management are vital concerns for many companies, and AI technology plays an essential role in generating insights. At our company, we are dedicated to providing the most advanced and innovative technology in this area, which is why we continuously invest in its development. In 2022, our AI-based technology continued to advance and improve, and we are delighted to welcome a growing number of clients, from large enterprises to midsize businesses, organizations and NGO's, who have joined Hypefactors."





Development



The company has sustained a positive trend and achieved growth in its client base. Our principal objective in 2022 was to drive direct sales to enterprise clients, utilizing the full suite of the media intelligence platform. Hypefactors is an innovative technology that utilizes Natural Language Processing and AI to provide operational insights on corporate reputation and trust. This technology also makes it effortless for users to measure the impact of their communication and automate workflows. In 2022, we expanded and further refined our unique technological assets, making them even more robust





Technology assets and innovations

Again in 2022, Hypefactors launched major upgrades to its artificial intelligence, increasing the quality of the company's media insights solution to a level that is unmatched in the industry. The 'Atlastic.AI, generation 2' which was launched in December includes:

• Upgraded Names of Interest AI (NOI): Proprietary named entities recognizer retrained on more linguistically curated data, accounting for niche linguistic cases and optimized for billion-scale operations. NOI tech is an implementation of Hypefactors' proprietary AI-based named entity recognition (NER), which is now taken to a new level of precision and scale with NOI. NOIs are the media equivalent of 'points of interests' used in global navigation tech. The AI underlying NOI automatically identifies and classifies names of products, services, companies, governments, foundations (or any legal body), countries, states, regions, cities, villages, landmarks, persons, sport events and special occasions that one may find useful or interesting. The NOI technology takes media intelligence to the next level, and it is the cornerstone for a sleeve of new innovative product features planned, also for data-driven decision-making business segments like marketing and finance.

• Upgraded Reputation AI: Retrained on more linguistically curated data, especially accounting for ambiguous and mixed perception cases, and optimized for billion-scale operations.

• Upgraded Presence AI: The proprietary media-exclusiveness identifier is retrained to optimize for billion-scale operations.

• Boosted machine learning operations architecture: Originally designed in 2021, first launched in May 2022 and upgraded in December 2022 with its second launch, enables scaling AI enrichments up to 5 billion machine learning operations per day.

• Upgraded print segmentation AI: The AI that turns newspaper PDFs into structured analyzable media data will receive an upgrade due to completion of the first milestone from the "New Print PDF Processing" project backed by the Innovation Fund Denmark. In the project, we aim to apply recent scientific breakthroughs in computational linguistics (NLP) combined with AI-techniques beyond machine learning: Automated reasoning engine and probabilistic programming. The 'New Print PDF Processing Program' will enable us to deliver a magnitude larger print coverage than any competitor and to deliver a superior solution to large enterprises with crossborder media presence. The project was kicked off in October 2022 and is expected to be finalized in August 2023.

• New Topic AI, trained with a proprietary AI technique, will categorize all media coverage in all languages, e.g. Business and Finance, Sports, Entertainment and Arts.

• New ESG AI, trained with a proprietary AI technique, will categorize media coverage in all languages along 26 environmental, social and governance dimensions to facilitate ESG sustainability reporting and compliance.

All AIs encompass all the typical traits and benefits of our DNA: Multilingual for more than 100 languages, accelerated for 24/7 billion-scale operation on the world's media coverage and directly integrated to end-user product features for the benefit of all current and new clients.





Outlook

The demand for comprehensive media intelligence tech solutions is expected to continue to grow. Current uncertainties in macro and microeconomic matters are expected not to affect the long-term market potential. The company expects to continue to deliver growth and reach an ARR in the range of DKK 13-15M by the end of 2023. The company will continue to invest in further continued development of AI technology and commercial scaling to ensure long-term ARR growth.





Annual report and revised financial calendar

The full revised annual report for 2022 will be made available download at www.hypefactors.com/investor om May 4, 2023.





General meeting and revised financial calendar

The company's annual general meeting will be held on May 26, at 16:00 at Hypefactors' premises, Kronprinsessegade 8B in Copenhagen K.





Financial calendar, revised

04.05.2023: Annual report 2022 (revised from 30.4.2023)

26.05.2023: General Annual Meeting

30.08.2023: Half-year report, H1/2023





About Hypefactors A/S

Hypefactors is an integrated AI powered Earned Media tech platform to support better media intelligence and reputation/trust management. Hypefactors combine data, analytics, technology, and tools to provide a unified and easy-to-use experience. With all the tools to automate and ease the work, and all the facts to document the results. In addition to media monitoring across the different media channels, the platform provides access to a number of facts, incl. automated documentation of the monetary value and quality assessment of each third-party media mention. The platform also contains other time-saving tools such as automatically generated media reports and a mobile app giving access to real-time media mentions. The company is listed at Nasdaq Growth Market in Copenhagen, Denmark.





