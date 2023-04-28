Draiver: Zarif Haque Shares Valuable Ways Entrepreneurs Can Invest in Themselves

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2023 / Many entrepreneurs naturally invest heavily in their various business ventures, but taking the time to invest in themselves may be profitable in the long term. Entrepreneurs must take on various responsibilities and need to be increasingly well-rounded to achieve success outside their business.

Zarif Haque , Founder and CEO of Kansas-based expert vehicle delivery technology company, Draiver , says, "Startup entrepreneurs often forget that continuing to invest in their skills and knowledge base is an important step to scaling their businesses. When I built Draiver, I continually reinvested in building my expertise in lockstep with the company."

Haque shares four valuable ways entrepreneurs can make worthwhile investments in themselves.

Health is Wealth

Growing a business not only relies on good instinct and business acumen, but also depends on the ability to maintain their physical and mental health. Entrepreneurs and small business owners work two times as much as regular employees, with 25% working more than 60 hours a week. With the added stress from work, it's important to prioritize mental and physical health to avoid burnout.

"Prioritizing health, both in mind and body, can help improve business performance," Haque explains. "When we're balanced, we can be more productive, better managers, and often more efficient."

Additionally, entrepreneurship can be lonely at times, as nearly 30% are more likely to suffer from depression than non-entrepreneurs. Professional problems can arise from mental and physical health issues, as it can negatively affect overall motivation, focus, social interactions and decision-making. However, meditation and workout apps are a quick and easy way entrepreneurs can prioritize and fit wellness into their busy schedules.

Teach and Learn

Entrepreneurs can advance their knowledge by studying in both formal and informal settings. Learning various topics are of equal importance, as expertise in diverse fields can help entrepreneurs generate new ideas.

"I am an expert in Draiver 's AI technology and the vehicle transport field, and I've also had to learn every other aspect of the business to optimize our potential and create a strong culture" says Haque. "For example, I have a strong knowledge base in areas such as human resources and contracting, which is helping Draiver reach its full potential."

Not only should entrepreneurs continue to learn new areas of their business and invest in their knowledge base , but they should also strive to teach and mentor others.

"Mentoring can not only help pave the way for others who are looking to be an entrepreneur, but it also is an opportunity for experienced entrepreneurs to network with like-minded individuals," Haque says.

These up-and-coming entrepreneurs can directly or indirectly help in their mentor's business, by onboarding to their team or providing new perspectives on old processes.

Networking is More Valuable than Ever

Many businesses today are integrated, and founders must be knowledgeable across all areas of their company to ensure its success. A founder of a technological company may have to oversee their sales department, which is why it's vital that founders are well versed in many areas and have industry connections to leverage when they need expert advice. As such, it's important that entrepreneurs attend industry related networking events to stay informed and create these connections.

"Networking is a great opportunity to grow connections in your field and beyond. Investing in networking will naturally benefit not only your current business, but also future business as well," Haque remarks.

Co-working spaces are especially good for businesses and entrepreneurs that are starting to establish themselves in the market. The highly collaborative environment can contribute to personal development as well as company growth," Haque says.

The road to successful entrepreneurship can be as challenging as it is rewarding. Draiver, for example, began as a startup in Kansas and has expanded into seven countries across the globe . To achieve this level of success, it's important to prioritize continued improvement and learning, while also leveraging the startup community for their expert insight.

