Commercial National Financial Corporation: Commercial National Reports March 31, 2023 Results

LATROBE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2023 / Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTC Markets:CNAF)(Company), parent Company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, has reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Company earned $845,000 (or $0.30 per average share outstanding) in the first quarter 2023 compared to $973,000 (or $0.34 per average share outstanding) in the first quarter of 2022. Tier one risk-based, total risk-based, leverage and common equity tier one capital ratios at March 31, 2023 were 23.12%, 23.74%, 13.14% and 23.12% respectively. Tier one capital was $57,499,000 and total risk-based capital was $59,034,000 while book capital reflected a temporary after-tax accumulated other comprehensive loss stemming from net unrealized securities available-for-sale market value depreciation. As with many other insured depository institutions nation-wide, the Company's securities portfolio has been adversely impacted by rising interest rates. Fully insured well diversified core deposits comprised over 85% of total deposits at first quarter-end 2023 which favorably compares to national banking industry metrics.

Direct and beneficial ownership by executive officers and directors of the Company's outstanding shares totaled 489,660 shares, or 17.12% on March 31, 2023.

As disclosed each year in the Annual Report to Shareholders, on March 31, 2023, the Company employed 80 people in full-time and part-time positions. Thirty-three (33) employees are represented by the United Auto Workers, Local 1799. Of that bargaining unit total, thirty (30) employees are full-time and there are three (3) part-time employees. The Company has had unionized employees since 1972. In October 2018, the agreement between the Company and the bargaining unit was negotiated and subsequently ratified by the bargaining unit with an effective date of February 16, 2019. The labor agreement will expire in February 2024. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Labor Relations Board both afford protection to the organized status of pre-existing collective bargaining units. The Company has been advised that bargaining unit status limits the Company's strategic options relative to those of non-unionized insured depository institutions. The Company continues to consider this as a factor in its strategic and capital management decisions.

The Company operates seven community banking facilities in Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, Unity Township and West Newton, Pennsylvania and also maintains a commercial business development sales force throughout its entire market area. The Company operates an asset management and trust division of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA also serves its customer base from an Internet banking site (www.cnbthebankonline.com) and an automated TouchTone Teller banking system.

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-looking statements (statements which are not historical facts) in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "to," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, including changes in general economic and financial market conditions, unforeseen credit problems, and the Company's ability to execute its business plans. The actual results of future events could differ materially from those stated in any forward-looking statements herein.

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

March 31, December 31 March 31, 2023 2022 2022 ASSETS Cash and due from banks on demand $ 4,306 $ 5,177 $ 4,164 Interest bearing deposits with banks 1,068 1,158 3,776 Cash and Cash Equivalents 5,374 6,335 7,940 Securities available for sale 174,661 170,268 195,746 Restricted investments in bank stock 1,018 630 301 Loans 198,466 201,423 214,423 Allowance for loan losses (1,535 ) (1,535 ) (2,115 ) Net loans 196,931 199,888 212,308 Premises and equipment 2,535 2,517 2,591 Accrued Interest receivable 2,672 2,203 Investment in life insurance 18,121 17,987 17,788 Other Real Estate Owned - - 3,335 Other Assets 7,390 8,546 6,129 Total assets $ 408,702 $ 408,374 $ 446,138 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 163,477 $ 165,551 $ 167,713 Interest bearing 187,481 201,914 222,041 Total deposits 350,958 367,465 389,754 Short-term borrowings 20,076 6,715 4,063 Other liabilities 1,561 1,736 1,694 Total liabilities 372,595 375,916 395,511 Shareholders' equity Common stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,600,000 shares issued; 2,860,953 shares outstanding in 2023 and 2022 7,200 7,200 7,200 Retained earnings 63,174 63,073 62,370 Accumulated other comprehensive income (21,723 ) (25,271 ) (6,399 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 739,047 shares in 2023 and 2022 (12,544 ) (12,544 ) (12,544 ) Total shareholders' equity 36,107 32,458 50,627 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 408,702 $ 408,374 $ 446,138

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2023 2022 INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 2,054 $ 2,123 Interest and dividends on securities: Taxable 1,175 1,174 Exempt from federal income taxes 518 507 Other 30 8 Total Interest income 3,777 3,812 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 38 56 Interest on short-term borrowings 215 - Total Interest expense 253 56 NET INTEREST INCOME 3,524 3,756 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES - 14 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 3,524 3,742 OTHER OPERATING INCOME Asset management and trust income 337 375 Service charges on deposit accounts 156 152 Net Security gains - 13 Income from investment in life insurance 126 123 Other income 50 60 Total other operating income 669 723 OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 1,896 1,885 Net occupancy expense 214 204 Furniture and equipment 126 113 Pennsylvania shares tax 73 159 Legal and professional 126 111 FDIC Insurance 31 24 Other expenses 822 911 Total other operating expenses 3,288 3,407 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 905 1,058 Income tax expense 60 85 Net income $ 845 $ 973 Average Shares Outstanding 2,860,953 2,860,953 Earnings Per Share $ 0.30 $ 0.34

SOURCE: Commercial National Financial Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/751927/Commercial-National-Reports-March-31-2023-Results