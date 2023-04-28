2022 Set the Foundation for 2023 Player and Global Betting Handle Growth

Calgary, Alberta and Isle of Man, Isle of Man--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2023) - Real Luck Group Ltd. (TSXV: LUCK) (OTCQB: LUKEF) ("Real Luck Group" or the "Company") and its subsidiary companies doing business as "Luckbox" (the "Group"), an award-winning provider of licensed esports betting, sports betting and casino games, has filed financial results for the full year ending December 31, 2022 (" 2022") on SEDAR. Unless otherwise stated, all dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars.

Management Commentary

Real Luck Group CEO Thomas Rosander said: "In 2022, we created the infrastructure and systems that enabled us to grow our player base and Global Gaming Handle in 2023. Our March 2023 KPIs illustrate the speed at which Real Luck Group has grown since these foundations were laid. In March 2023, Real Luck Group generated approximately $5.0 million in Global Gaming Handle, significantly exceeding the ~$3 million of Handle generated during all of 2022. This growth was driven by the company's expanding player base, which at the end of March, was up nearly 13-fold to ~ 387,000 versus the end of 2022.



Looking ahead to 2023, we believe we are on track to continuing to scale our B2C business. At the same time, we are eager to highlight progress we make on our new B2B business later this year, as we advance this new and disruptive platform to commercial launch with globally renowned B2C operators."

2022 Operational Highlights

Ended 2022 with player registrations of 137,000 all driven from a negligible base at the end of 2021. 85% of this player base was driven from Q4 2022.

Generated Global Betting Handle of over $3.2 million during the year, with the vast majority of Global Betting Handle generated in Q4 2022.

Total 2022 revenue was $159,992, up from $25,174 in 2021.

Cash at the end of 2022 stood at $6,069,971 versus $14,398,356 at the end of 2021.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had a total of 68,900,548 issued and outstanding common shares.

Subsequent events to Fiscal 2022

In March 2023, the Company once again generated a new record in Global Betting Handle of approximately $5,000,000 up from February's record $2,800,000.

At the end of March 2023, the Company's registered player base stood at 387,000.

The Company went through a complete rebuild in 2022 that not only enabled the relaunch and rapid scaling of a B2C platform, but also enabled the development of an innovative micro betting product set to launch in 2023.

