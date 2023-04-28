Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2023) - Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTC Pink: PKKFF) ("Tenet" or the "Company"), an innovative fintech technology services provider and operator of the Cubeler Business Hub, announced today that Johnson Joseph has left the Company effective immediately. The Board has appointed Raji Wahidy as Chief Operating Officer and Acting Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Wahidy has been with the Company since January 2022, as Vice-President of Operations.

"The Board believes that Mr. Wahidy is a leader who will energize the team, realize Tenet's corporate vision and take the Company forward with speed, focus and determination," said Board Chair Carol Penhale. "Mr. Wahidy is well positioned to engage the Company and its team to rapidly address operational challenges during the transition."

Mr. Wahidy has more than 20 years of experience across multiple industries, working with established Fortune 500 companies such as Vodafone and Ericsson, as well as mid-sized companies and start-ups. Mr. Wahidy was the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Virtual Rehab, Inc. where he was responsible for global operations, strategic planning, and global expansion.

"In its recent review of succession planning, the Board was pleased with Mr. Wahidy's fresh approach to operations and product direction strategy at Tenet. We look forward to working closely with him and supporting him as we continue to deliver innovative and successful products to our customers." Ms. Penhale continued. "The Board is confident this remains the right course to optimize on delivery of product and associated timelines," said Ms. Penhale.

Mr. Wahidy expressed his enthusiasm for his new role. "I am excited about this opportunity and would like to thank the Board for their trust. I look forward to working with Tenet's stakeholders to realize the vision of the Company."

A search for a new CEO will commence immediately.

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, includes Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet's subsidiaries provide various analytics and AI-based services to businesses and financial institutions through the Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Please visit our website at: http://www.tenetfintech.com.

