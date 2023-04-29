Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2023) - High Mountain 2 Capital Corporation (TSXV: HMCC.P) (the "Corporation" or "HM2") announces that the letter of intent ("LOI") entered into with Interactive Health, Inc. ("IHI"), previously announced on September 28, 2022, as amended pursuant to an amending agreement to the LOI previously announced on December 1, 2022, has been terminated at this time after significant efforts to achieve the intended outcome as outlined in the LOI. The Corporation expects its common shares to resume trading on the TSX Venture Exchange shortly, and continues to pursue opportunities for a potential qualifying transaction.

The Corporation further announces that it has filed its audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the accompanying management discussion & analysis. The documents are available on the Corporation's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

High Mountain 2 Capital Corporation

William Kanters - President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director

Phone: (403) 619-7118

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. The use of any of the words "will", "expected", "view" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Corporation's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, statements pertaining to the terms and completion of the Transaction constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statement made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/164255