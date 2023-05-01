EQS-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Real Estate/Personnel

1 May 2023 Changes to Leadership team Dexus today announced that Kevin George will be stepping down as Executive General Manager, Office, effective

3 July 2023. Andy Collins has been appointed as Head of Office. Darren Steinberg, Dexus CEO said: "Kevin has been a valuable member of our leadership team and after more than 10 years at Dexus has decided to leave the group. Kevin's customer-centric focus has made a strong positive impact on the performance and leadership of the group office portfolio. "I would like to thank Kevin for his significant contribution to the success of Dexus and wish him all the best for the future. "The appointment of an internal candidate demonstrates the depth of talent within the business and reinforces our commitment to succession planning across the group." Andy has been with Dexus for 10 years, initially spending five years as a Head of Office Portfolio, and most recently as Group Head - Transactions and Development. Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus Funds Management Limited For further information please contact: Investors

Rowena Causley

Head of Listed Investor Relations

+61 2 9017 1390

+61 416 122 383

rowena.causley@dexus.com Media

Luke O'Donnell

Senior Manager, Media and Communications

+61 2 9017 1216

+61 412 023 111

luke.o'donnell@dexus.com





About Dexus Dexus (ASX: DXS) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated real asset groups, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $62.3 billion (pro forma post final completion of the AMP Capital acquisition). We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We directly own $17.8 billion of office and industrial assets and investments. We manage a further $44.5 billion of investments in our funds management business (pro forma post final completion of the AMP Capital acquisition) which provides third party capital with exposure to quality sector specific and diversified real asset products. The funds within this business have a strong track record of delivering outperformance and benefit from Dexus's capabilities. The group's $15.8 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. We consider sustainability (ESG) to be an integral part of our business with the objectives of Leading Cities, Future Enabled Customers, Strong Communities, Thriving People and an Enriched Environment supporting our overarching goal of Sustained Value. Dexus is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and is supported by more than 31,000 investors from 23 countries. With over 35 years of expertise in property investment, funds management, asset management and development, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com Dexus Funds Management Ltd ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS)

Level 25, 264 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000

