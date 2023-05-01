TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AnalytixInsight Inc. ("AnalytixInsight", or the "Company") (TSX-V: ALY), a financial content and enterprise software solutions provider, reports its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022, and provides a corporate update including that of MarketWall, the Company's 49%-owned fintech affiliate. The Company also announces the appointment of its Chief Operating Officer and reports MarketWall Q1 2023 record financial results.

Key Business Highlights:

Developed unique AI-based sentiment analysis tools using proprietary algorithms and data mapping techniques to measure, analyze, and develop scores for unstructured data elements that influence stock price movements;

Natalie Hirsch appointed Chief Operating Officer effective May 1, 2023;

MarketWall license agreement with Intesa Sanpaolo increased consideration payable by Intesa Sanpaolo from 1.2 million to 4 million euros annually;

Launched Morningstar Global Market, an innovative enterprise research and market data platform targeted for institutional users and marketed by Morningstar;

Reconstituted InvestoPro board of directors to guide next phase of InvestoPro execution and implementation;

Entered agreement with Samsung Electronics Italia to profile InvestoPro digital trading platform to Samsung users; and

Approximately 75,000 machine-created company research reports have been published under the Refinitiv AI-driven research initiative.

Key Financial Highlights:

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, MarketWall revenue was $2,671,151, and net profit was $1,093,731, which compares to revenue of $1,292,011 and net loss of $193,794 in the prior year comparable period and represents MarketWall's strongest financial quarter to date;

For the year ended December 31, 2022, AnalytixInsight revenue was $1,672,185 and net loss per share was $0.04;

For the year ended December 31, 2022, MarketWall revenue was $6,138,176 and net loss was $309,243;

For the year ended December 31, 2022, InvestoPro revenue was $445,700 and net loss was $1,160,692;

AnalytixInsight's ownership of MarketWall is 49% and thus MarketWall is not consolidated in AnalytixInsight's financial results. MarketWall's financial results include the consolidation of its wholly-owned subsidiary InvestoPro.

Management Commentary

"We made very good progress advancing our strategic relationships during 2022," commented Prakash Hariharan, Chairman and CEO of AnalytixInsight. "During the year we announced new business initiatives with Samsung and Morningstar and strengthened our relationship with Intesa Sanpaolo. InvestoPro momentum is now building and MarketWall has posted record breaking financial results for the first quarter of 2023 on the back of the new recurring revenue license agreement with our bank partner. I also welcome Natalie Hirsch as COO of AnalytixInsight and look forward to the contribution of her leadership and industry experience across our business units."

Appointment of Chief Operating Officer

Natalie Hirsch has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of the Company effective May 1, 2023. Natalie was formerly Vice President of Operations for Coinsquare Ltd., one of Canada's largest crypto trading platforms. She is an experienced leader in operations management, cross-functional software implementation, broker dealer regulatory requirements, client onboarding, and crypto trading.

Subject to regulatory approval, the Company has granted 150,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs") and 200,000 stock options to Ms. Hirsch in accordance with the Company's restricted share unit compensation plan and stock option plan, respectively. The RSUs vest 12 months after grant and the options vest over a 24-month period based on the Company achieving certain milestones, as determined by the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. The options may be exercised at a price of $0.26 per option for a period of three years from the date of grant. If issued within a four-month period following the grant date, the common shares underlying the options are subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

MarketWall License Agreement Renewal

In February 2023, MarketWall executed a renewed product licensing and IT services agreement (the "Agreement") with Intesa Sanpaolo, pursuant to which the latter agreed to pay MarketWall 4 million euros per year. The Agreement is in relation to licensing rights granted to Intesa Sanpaolo for the Intesa Sanpaolo Investo App, which was developed by MarketWall, and replaces a previous agreement under which Intesa Sanpaolo was paying MarketWall approximately 1.2 million euros per year. The Agreement is for an initial two-year term beginning January 1, 2023, plus a renewal option by Intesa Sanpaolo for a subsequent two-year term. Pursuant to the Agreement, Intesa Sanpaolo has paid to MarketWall the annual consideration for the first year.

InvestoPro

InvestoPro is the digital online stock trading platform launched by AnalytixInsight, MarketWall, and Intesa Sanpaolo through MarketWall's wholly owned subsidiary, InvestoPro SIM S.p.A. InvestoPro SIM S.p.A. has developed its leading-edge platform, trade execution functions, and user applications in partnership with Intesa Sanpaolo.

InvestoPro EVO has been developed as a comprehensive version that offers online stock trading and fintech-enabled services on multi-device trading platforms (e.g., mobile, wearables, smart-TV) combined with research and financial education.

InvestoPro GO has been developed as a simplified version that has been purposefully designed for Samsung users in conjunction with InvestoPro's agreement with Samsung Electronics Italia.

InvestoPro Samsung

InvestoPro SIM S.p.A. entered into an agreement with Samsung Electronics Italia in November 2022, pursuant to which Samsung agreed to profile the InvestoPro trading platform on Samsung's Quick Access, the start page of the Samsung Internet Browser. Samsung has millions of monthly active Samsung Internet users who utilize Quick Access, which profiles clickable icons for leading brands to users each time they use their browser and allows users to easily reach partner websites.

Morningstar Global Market

During 2022, the Company launched Morningstar Global Market, an innovative enterprise research and market data platform targeted for institutional users of financial data and related investment products. Morningstar Global Market has been co-developed together with Morningstar as a cloud-based financial data and content offering for Morningstar's enterprise clients.

Morningstar's wide-ranging financial research information and market data is also made available to InvestoPro users.

CapitalCube

CapitalCube continues to develop sentiment analysis tools to measure and score unstructured data elements that influence stock price movements. These unstructured data elements include social media sentiment analysis, short interest scores, business relationship insights, news sentiment, and unique sentiment driven ESG scores. These sentiment analysis tools align with the Company's strategy to build unique and disruptive AI and machine learning tools for the capital markets and wealth management industries to evaluate the recent proliferation of sentiment-driven trading and asymmetric behavioural responses to information flows, particularly that observed in social media.

Under the Company's Refinitiv AI-driven research initiative, CapitalCube published 8,242 company research reports during the fourth quarter of 2022. Approximately 75,000 company research reports have been published under the Refinitiv initiative since October 2018. The Company believes its ability to generate machine-created research reports and AI-based fundamental financial analysis on virtually all publicly traded companies worldwide is a market differentiator for trading platforms within the industry, wherein we see both regulators and platform providers are seeking tools to automate the alignment of trading permissions that are matched with the investor's risk appetite.

Euclides

AnalytixInsight's Workforce Management division, Euclides Technologies, has entered a new relationship with a leading field service solutions provider which the Company anticipates will contribute a pipeline of projects expected to generate increasing revenue in 2023. Euclides Technologies is also advancing the development of zero-touch workforce management modules with data analytics and machine learning algorithms. The Company is undergoing a strategic review of this division considering the Company's increasing focus within the fintech industry and expects this new business relationship and new product development to improve the business value of this division.

Complete details of the Company's financial and operating results are available under the Company's profile at www.SEDAR.com.

ABOUT ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC.

AnalytixInsight is a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider to world-leading institutions across various industries. AnalytixInsight develops and markets cloud-based platforms providing financial content, stock trading, and research solutions for banks, brokers, and investors in the financial services industry. AnalytixInsight holds a 49% interest in MarketWall, a developer of fintech solutions for financial institutions. Visit AnalytixInsight.com.

