Aerial Vantage Announces Michael Dalley as Chief Executive Officer

As CEO, Dalley Aims to Catapult Aerial Vantage's Growth by Leading Seed-Round Investment Efforts & Bringing the Company's Advanced Analytic Capabilities to Market

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / Aerial Vantage (aerialvantage.us) is pleased to announce the addition of Michael Dalley as Chief Executive Officer.

Prior to joining Aerial Vantage, Dalley was the Chief Revenue Officer at Denim Social, a social media management software provider. Mr. Dalley spent 25 years in various senior sales leadership roles in enterprise software, including data analytics for multiple industry vertical segments, resulting in three successful exits. He graduated from the University of Maryland and is a United States Air Force veteran.

Chris Brinton, Chairman of the Board of Aerial Vantage, said, "After advising Aerial Vantage for a few months, Michael saw the potential of our business strategy and unique positioning to bring enterprise-scale aerial imagery collection via drones and AI/ML analytics to the market. His expertise and knowledge of the key industries that will benefit from Aerial Vantage's offerings will accelerate our growth and ability to bring significant value to our customers."

"I am super excited to join the Aerial Vantage team," Dalley said. "My initial goal is to finish subscribing our seed round in order to build a world-class, go-to-market team. We have an incredibly talented team of data science and aviation professionals and a robust data platform, Accelerate. The market is ready for our unique capabilities."

Tom Davis, Aerial Vantage's prior CEO, is now moving to the Role of COO, where he will lead the technical operations.

"I am pleased with our technical progress over the past year," said Davis. "I am very excited to bring Michael in to lead us in scaling the business and leveraging the advantages we have built over the past year in UAS high-resolution imagery collection, data management of the vast datasets, and advanced analytics to interpret them. With Michael leading Aerial Vantage, we can scale our data collection and processing more quickly to serve a growing number of markets."

About Aerial Vantage

Aerial Vantage, a drone, software, and analytics company headquartered in Washington, D.C., has a multi-faceted vision to lead the industry toward safe, efficient, and economically viable VLOS and BVLOS operations. Business capabilities include Accelerate, a UAS operations and data management SaaS platform, advanced data analytics, and drone operations as a service.

Contact Information:

Chris Brinton

Chair of the Board

cbrinton@aerialvantage.us

(703) 980-3961

SOURCE: Aerial Vantage

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/751510/Aerial-Vantage-Announces-Michael-Dalley-as-Chief-Executive-Officer