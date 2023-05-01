Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Libsyn Sponsors 2023 IAB Podcast Upfront & Unveils April 2023 CPMs

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / Today, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), the leading all-in-one podcasting platform for creators and advertisers, announced its sponsorship of the 2023 IAB Podcast Upfront and reveals April 2023 Podcast Advertising Rates, including the highest and most accessible CPM categories.

2023 IAB Podcast Upfront

Libsyn is a proud VIP Sponsor of the 2023 IAB Podcast Upfront, a marketplace event specifically designed for brands, agencies, and media buyers to preview the latest in innovative podcast programming. The event will take place in NYC at Quorum by Convene (1221 Avenue of the Americas) and virtually on IAB.com. Chris Bowlby, Head of Brand Partnerships at Libsyn's AdvertiseCast, and Meredith Krantz, Director of Brand Partnerships at Libsyn's AdvertiseCast, will both be on hand to delve into the insights-rich, brand-safe, addressable, and scalable opportunities available to advertisers seeking to reach targeted and niche audiences.

"We've seen a real shift from advertisers taking a test-and-learn approach to fully integrating podcasting into their media strategy," said Dave Hanley, Chief Revenue Officer at Libsyn's AdvertiseCast. "As advertisers look to optimize their investment strategies, we continue to provide additional tools and solutions to show the efficiency and efficacy of their campaigns in a much more precise and transparent way."

Stay tuned for the IAB's seventh annual Podcast Ad Revenue report on May 11, 2023 for podcast advertising results and growth projections.

April 2023 Podcast Advertising Rates

The following rates, which are denoted as cost per thousand or CPM, are published monthly by Libsyn's AdvertiseCast, the industry's premier podcast advertising marketplace that connects advertisers with podcasters. The Company releases the figures to empower the podcaster and advertiser communities to readily monitor market pricing and provide greater insight into podcasting advertising as a monetization vehicle. The data is derived from actual sales data across AdvertiseCast's network of thousands of shows, including more than 225 exclusive podcasts.

For April 2023, the average CPM rate was $23.07 for a 60-second ad spot. That figure has increased almost $1.00 (or 4%) over the last month (March 2023 avg. CPM rate: $22.09) and has decreased year-over-year (April 2022 avg. CPM rate: $23.84).

The three highest CPM categories in April based on delivered advertising were:

Technology: $28

Education: $26

Business: $25

Moreover, three categories where advertisers can effectively tap into highly engaged audiences at more accessible CPM rates include Arts, Music, and Fiction, which averaged around the low twenties in April.

Libsyn's AdvertiseCast combines an industry-leading ad buying and management platform with full-service capabilities that makes it easy for podcast advertisers to initiate and manage highly targeted and measurable campaigns, while providing maximum return for creators. Historical monthly CPM rates can be found on AdvertiseCast's website at: www.advertisecast.com/podcast-advertising-rates.

About Liberated Syndication

Founded in 2004, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is the leading all-in-one podcasting platform for creators and advertisers to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio content. In 2022, the Company hosted over 75,000 shows and delivered over 8 billion downloads to listeners globally. Libsyn's AdvertiseCast marketplace combines an industry-leading ad buying and management platform with full-service capabilities that make it easy for podcast advertisers to initiate and manage highly targeted and measurable campaigns on over 3,000 shows. Based in Munich, Germany, Libsyn's Julep Media platform is the leading podcasting hosting platform and advertising marketplace in Europe. Libsyn also powers podcast membership platform, Glow, and web hosting platform, Pair Networks. Visit libsyn.comor investor.libsyn.comfor more Company information.

