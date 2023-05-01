Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.05.2023
113 Leser
BVI Medical, Inc.: BVI Announces Complete Enrollment of FINEVISION® HP IDE Clinical Study

WALTHAM, Mass., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BVI, a diversified global ophthalmic device company, today announced it has completed enrollment of its U.S. Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) clinical study for its latest hydrophobic trifocal intraocular lens (IOL), FINEVISION® HP.

The milestone marks the final implantation of the 539th patient enrolled in the prospective, multicenter, randomized, masked, controlled IDE clinical study. Patients will now be followed to evaluate the safety and performance of the FINEVISION® HP intraocular lens, with the results to form the basis for a regulatory submission to obtain marketing approval in the United States.

BVI has one of the most comprehensive ophthalmic surgery portfolios in the industry and is committed to expanding its availability globally.

"With the IDE clinical study completing both the enrollment and implantation phase in less than 12 months, we are pleased with our momentum and acknowledge the patients and clinical investigators for their commitment to the trial," said Devang Shah, Ph.D., BVI Senior Vice President, Business Operations.

Shervin Korangy, BVI President and CEO, added, "Achieving this milestone represents an exciting and significant step towards bringing our IOL technology to U.S. patients and surgeons. This trial is the first of a series of studies on innovative ophthalmic devices that BVI will be undertaking in the U.S. in the coming years."

FINEVISION® HP is a hydrophobic trifocal IOL and the third generation in the FINEVISION® family, featuring BVI's proprietary hydrophobic material and two novel patented CoPODize technologies enabling Convolution and Apodization concepts on the entire optic surface.

CAUTION FINEVISION® is CE Marked since 2010. FINEVISION® HP is an Investigational device in the United States. Limited by Federal Law to investigational use; Pending PMA, not available for sale within the United States.

About BVI
BVI® is a diversified global ophthalmic device company with a mission to deliver high quality solutions and innovation for advancing eye surgery and improving the vision of patients. With nine decades of developing leading products and solutions, BVI partners with ophthalmic surgeons to improve the vision of millions of patients across the globe. BVI supports surgical teams in more than 90 countries worldwide, either directly or through its network of trusted distributors. BVI trusted brands include: Beaver® (Knives and Blades), Visitec® (Cannulas), Malosa® (Single-Use Instruments), Vitreq® (Vitreoretinal Surgical Products) and PhysIOL® (Premium IOLs).

Contacts

BVI
Andrew Dawson
Corporate Communications
adawson@bvimedical.com

Investors
Vivian Cervantes
Gilmartin Group
IR@bvimedical.com


