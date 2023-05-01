Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2023) - Barton Gold (ASX: BGD) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on May 2nd, 2023 at 11:00 ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: https://redcloudfs.com/rcwebinar-bgd-2/.

Barton Gold MD Alexander Scanlon will discuss the Company's latest Mineral Resources update for the Tunkillia Project (1.15Moz Au) and plans for 2023 as it transitions toward planning for an operations restart using its wholly owned mill.

Commodities to be covered: Gold

About Barton Gold

Barton Gold is an ASX listed Australian gold exploration company with a total attributable 1.3Moz Au JORC Mineral Resources endowment (40.6Mt @ 1.0 g/t Au), a pipeline of advanced exploration projects and brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the only regional gold mill in the central Gawler Craton of South Australia.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a comprehensive capital markets platform that provides a full range of unconflicted corporate access and media related services. Offering these services as a unified platform provides the ultimate value proposition for junior resources companies in their efforts to broaden their capital markets presence.

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an IIROC-regulated investment dealer focused on providing unique comprehensive capital market services and innovative financing alternatives to the junior resource sector. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

For further information:

Barton Gold

Alexander Scanlon, MD & CEO

0061425226649

a.scanlon@bartongold.com.au

For additional information contact marketing@redcloudfs.com or visit:

www.redcloudfs.com

www.facebook.com/RedCloudFinancialServices

www.twitter.com/RedCloudFS

www.linkedin.com/company/red-cloud-financial-services-inc

www.youtube.com/c/RedCloudFinancialServicesInc

www.instagram.com/redcloudfs