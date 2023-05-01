UNFCU Foundation Opens 2024 Grant Window for Organizations Championing Sustainable Development for Women and Youth

LONG ISLAND CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / The UNFCU Foundation announced that it is now accepting grant applications for funding support in 2024. Applicants may submit funding requests up to $50,000.

Eligible organizations must align with the UNFCU Foundation's mission to sustain paths out of poverty for women and youth. New applicants and returning partners can view grant information on the online application portal on unfcufoundation.org. This includes timeframes for submission, and a quick guide with responses to frequently asked questions.

"In collaborating with innovative partners, we want to expand and create new opportunities for vulnerable women and youth to flourish," said Yma Gordon, the Executive Director of the UNFCU Foundation. "Our approach centers on advancing impactful programs in the communities we serve. At this midway point in the world's accomplishing the Sustainable Development Goals, the moment is now to do more."

Grant Application Guidelines

UNFCU Foundation will prioritize applications for projects that emphasize access to quality education, critical healthcare, and successful livelihood training outcomes. Particular consideration will be given to projects which incorporate sustainability and sustainable development practices.

Projects will specifically benefit marginalized women and youth in:

Kenya

Senegal

Uganda

United States locations: New York City; Washington, DC; Virginia; Maryland

Entities from designated regions must be either a US-based 501(c)(3) organization, a United Nations agency or program, or an international organization with a US-based 501(c)(3) fiscal sponsor.

We look for these criteria when evaluating new grant requests:

Alignment with the mission of the UNFCU Foundation

Alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals

Strong track record over at least a three-year period or an extended pilot period

Sustainability with access to additional support

Ability to track the impact of the project or organization through reporting of results

UNFCU Foundation does not provide grants to the following:

Private individuals

Projects without measurable goals and impacts

Political campaigns or candidates

Religious, fraternal, or professional sports organizations

Documentaries, performing arts groups, or productions

Organizations without the tax-exempt status stated in the grant application guidelines

Undergraduate scholarships, personal needs, or operational expenses/existing deficits

ABOUT UNFCU FOUNDATION

UNFCU Foundation is an accredited New York-based, non-profit corporation launched in 2015. It was established by the United Nations Federal Credit Union (UNFCU) with a mission to sustain the path out of poverty through healthcare and education for women and youth. Since its inception, UNFCU Foundation has supported programs to enable more than 43,600 marginalized women and youth to unlock their potential.

To learn more, follow UNFCU Foundation's progress on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT

Elisabeth Philippe, UNFCU Foundation, ephilippe@unfcufoundation.org, Tel. +1 347-686-6776; Mobile +1 347-510-4036

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from UNFCU Foundation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: UNFCU Foundation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/unfcu-foundation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: UNFCU Foundation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/752229/UNFCU-Foundation-Opens-2024-Grant-Window-for-Organizations-Championing-Sustainable-Development-for-Women-and-Youth