Crop Intelligence Leader Arable Announces Commercial Availability of Mark 3

Groundbreaking innovation sets a new standard for in-field crop monitoring by combining weather, plant, soil and irrigation intelligence into one simple system

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / Arable , the leader in crop intelligence, today announced the commercial availability of the Arable Mark 3 -the new generation of the company's innovative in-field sensing and communication device. The groundbreaking Mark 3 powers Arable's crop intelligence solution and sets a new standard for how digital technology can be used to optimize efficiency, reduce risk and enhance sustainability in agriculture.

"Agriculture is transforming rapidly to adapt to numerous challenges, including a changing climate and the need for increased food production worldwide," said Oz Ben-David, Arable Chief Business Officer and Head of Agronomy. "Essential to the future success of agriculture is accurate, precise information that improves decision-making and outcomes. With the advancements in the Mark 3, we're unlocking the future of agriculture and putting even more power in the hands of our users to increase productivity, sustainability and profitability."

Arable's intuitive crop intelligence solution uniquely combines weather, plant, soil and irrigation data-collected by the Arable Mark 3, a portable, in-field IoT device-with advanced agronomic modeling and machine learning to provide real-time, actionable insights. This holistic approach eliminates the complexity of collecting and synthesizing data from multiple sources and provides users with easy access to critical decision-making information, such as water stress, pest and disease risk, as well as in-field environmental conditions. By combining the advanced capabilities of the Mark 3 with a user-friendly software suite, Arable ushers in the most powerful purpose-built crop intelligence solution in the industry.

The all-new Arable Mark 3 offers both ease of use and depth of functionality. The device can be set up in minutes, activates with the push of a button and requires no maintenance. It comes equipped with a built-in 5MP camera, an optional ultrasonic wind anemometer, and features major advancements in plant and environmental sensing, connectivity and durability. Enhancements include:

Advanced Sensing Enables Early Detection of Crop Stress, Protecting Quality and Yield: The Mark 3 is equipped with the latest in sensing technology-including a thermal sensor that reads canopy temperature to within one degree Celsius and an advanced 22 narrow-band spectrometer-that helps deliver real-time insights into how a crop is responding to its environment. By leveraging this advanced level of sensing, users gain the ability to detect multiple forms of plant stress (i.e., lack of water, disease pressure, nutrient deficiency or heat) before it becomes visible to the human eye and negatively impacts crop quality and yield.



The Mark 3 is equipped with the latest in sensing technology-including a thermal sensor that reads canopy temperature to within one degree Celsius and an advanced 22 narrow-band spectrometer-that helps deliver real-time insights into how a crop is responding to its environment. By leveraging this advanced level of sensing, users gain the ability to detect multiple forms of plant stress (i.e., lack of water, disease pressure, nutrient deficiency or heat) before it becomes visible to the human eye and negatively impacts crop quality and yield. Expanded Connectivity for Continuous Monitoring: To support more reliable data transmission from remote growing regions, the Mark 3 is equipped with a high-powered antenna that is capable of connecting at a range 7X greater than that of a typical cell phone. The device also has 5X the battery capacity and 2X the charging power of the previous generation. This boosted power enables the Mark 3 to operate for up to two months without sunlight, making it an optimal choice for users in regions that experience long periods of low solar activity.



To support more reliable data transmission from remote growing regions, the Mark 3 is equipped with a high-powered antenna that is capable of connecting at a range 7X greater than that of a typical cell phone. The device also has 5X the battery capacity and 2X the charging power of the previous generation. This boosted power enables the Mark 3 to operate for up to two months without sunlight, making it an optimal choice for users in regions that experience long periods of low solar activity. State-of-the-Art Engineering Delivers Farm-Tough Ruggedness: The Mark 3 has been architected from the ground up to operate in the harshest growing conditions in the world. Each aspect of the device has been engineered for in-field durability and rigorously tested. Everything from the solid-state design to the use of cutting-edge materials and sensors contributes to the device's robustness, reliability and maintenance-free operation.

With the latest in communication technologies and IoT computing to provide a powerful experience for customers, the Mark 3 also delivers the flexibility to accommodate future innovations and features without requiring the purchase of new hardware. This enables users to remain nimble, realize a stronger ROI and reduce their environmental impact.

Today, hundreds of forward-thinking agribusinesses, farming operations and food and beverage companies rely on Arable to help them be proactive in the face of uncertainty, operate more efficiently and cost-effectively, meet sustainability goals and build a resilient food system.

About Arable

Arable, the leader in crop intelligence, advances digital agriculture globally. Forward-thinking agribusinesses, farming operations and food and beverage companies use Arable to be more productive, sustainable and profitable. Arable's intuitive IoT-based solution combines reliable in-field weather, forecast, plant, soil and irrigation data with advanced modeling and machine learning to deliver real-time, actionable insights into the entire crop system. Arable helps customers in more than 30 countries optimize water use, crop protection, fertilization, field work, research trials, food supply chains and sustainability initiatives. Visit www.arable.com for more information.

