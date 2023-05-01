SWARM: Racing Fan Fest Announces Partnership With Universal Pictures' Fast X

PRESENTING IMMERSIVE VIDEO ACTIVATION

Putting Fans Inside the Action at the Starting Line with Fast X

FAST X ARRIVES IN THEATERS MAY 19, 2023

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 /

WHAT:

Putting fans inside the action to push the limits at the starting line with Universal Pictures' Fast X.

Racing Fan Fest is announcing an exciting partnership with Fast X, presenting an immersive and interactive video activation as Universal Pictures' Fast X arrives in theaters May 19, 2023. Here, visitors will be able to put themselves inside the movie, using high-end technology and powerful ingenuity, and a real Fast and Furious supercar. Guests will also be able to take away a video of them in the new movie Fast X. The immersive video activation will be located inside the Red Bull Fan Zone, showcasing cars, racing and culture. In addition, inside the Red Bull Fan Zone, artist Mari´a Becerra will put on a special live performance for fans. Mari´a Becerra is Argentina's top female artist, reaching figures of more than 22M monthly listeners on Spotify and receiving more than 2 billion views on YouTube. This performance marks the world premiere of her new original song "Te Cura" written for Fast X. To RSVP for free entry, a free drink and exclusive commemorative cup, visit eventbrite.

WHO:

Mari´a Becerra, Argentina's top female artist, puts on a special live performance for fans. Becerra is Argentina's top female artist, reaching figures of more than 22M monthly listeners on Spotify and receiving more than 2 billion views on YouTube. Her new original song "Te Cura" is featured on the Fast X soundtrack.

WHEN:

Red Bull Fan Zone Activation Hours

Thursday, May 4 from 4 pm - 7 pm

Friday, May 5 from 4 pm - 10 pm

Saturday, May 6 from 12 pm - 10 pm

Sunday, May 7 from 12 pm - 10 pm

Mari´a Becerra Performance

Friday, May 5 from 7 pm - 8:30 pm

WHERE:

Wynwood Marketplace

2250 NW Second Avenue

Miami, FL 33127

Media Contact:

Helena Renee PR

Helena Chackman

helena@helenareneepr.com

About SWARM Entertainment Group

SWARM Entertainment Group is Florida's largest and boldest 360 live event agency. They continue to inspire state-of-the-art experiences across the state that excite, unite and expand the landscape of the special event industry. Recent contracts and partners include Us Weekly, Bass Pro Shops for the US Open National Bass Fishing Amateur Team Championships and AT&T. SWARM Entertainment Group also provides concession and elements of hospitality production for Live Nation's Quintessential Miami Music Festival, iii Points Festival, a multi-faceted music, art and technology 2-day experience that comprises 90 performances across six stages. In addition, SWARM also kicked off Formula 1's inaugural breakthrough in the states by launching its proprietary brand, Racing Fan Fest, during the Miami Grand Prix. Here, the brand was excitingly awarded by the 2022 MarCom Awards and the 2023 AVA Digital Awards.

About Fast X

Fast X, the tenth film in the Fast & Furious Saga, launches the final chapters of one of cinema's most storied and popular global franchises, now in its third decade and still going strong with the same core cast and characters as when it began.

Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they've ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who's fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything-and everyone-that Dom loves, forever.

In 2011's Fast Five, Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro. What they didn't know was that Reyes' son, Dante (Aquaman's Jason Momoa), witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price.

Dante's plot will scatter Dom's family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son (Leo Abelo Perry, Black-ish) is the ultimate target of Dante's vengeance.

Directed by Louis Leterrier (Clash of the Titans, The Incredible Hulk), Fast X stars returning cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena and Scott Eastwood, with Oscar® winner Helen Mirren and Oscar® winner Charlize Theron.

The film also features an extraordinary new cast including Oscar® winner Brie Larson as Tess, a rogue representative from the Agency; Alan Richtson (Reacher) as Aimes, the new head of the Agency who doesn't hold the same fondness for Dom's crew as his predecessor, Mr. Nobody; Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad) as a Brazilian street racer with a powerful tie to Dom's past; and legendary Oscar® winner Rita Moreno as Dom and Mia's Abuelita Toretto.

Fast X is produced by Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Justin Lin, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Samantha Vincent. The executive producers are Joseph M. Caracciolo, Jr., David Cain, Chris Morgan, Amanda Lewis and Mark Bomback. www.thefastsaga.com

About Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures is a division of Universal Studios (www.universalstudios.com). Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

SOURCE: SWARM

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/752103/Racing-Fan-Fest-Announces-Partnership-With-Universal-Pictures-Fast-X