Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2023) - SkinQRI has released their new formula, KeraFactorMD which is available only to physicians, enabling them to offer the KeraLase in-office treatment to their patients. The KeraLase treatment uses a winning combination of LaseMD Ultra and KeraFactorMD to restore scalp and follicle health leading to fuller, healthy-looking hair. The treatment must be performed in a physician's office (plastic surgeon, dermatologist, or med spa). It has been used successfully in recent trials conducted by top physicians who have shared the noticeable results across the board. Their clients experienced higher hair counts and increased hair thickness, fullness, and strength.

Dr. Amy Forman Taub and James Bartholomeusz, the co-founders of KeraFactor® by SkinQRI, made a jubilant announcement in advance of the new formula's release, "We are very happy to announce the next generation of our proprietary, patented formula: KeraFactorMD, an in-office treatment serum. Over the last four years, we have worked hard to create a bioavailable version of the Follistatin (FST) which is now the 8th polypeptide in our KeraFactor® formula; along with the addition of 2 new compounds, we have produced the innovative and advanced new KeraFactorMD serum."





KeraFactorMD in office serum

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9718/164027_kerafactormdproductpage2.jpg





KeraLase Before and After

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9718/164027_actuls_enhanced.jpg

The KeraLase process involves the use of the LaseMD Ultra by Lutronic and the new KeraFactorMD serum from SkinQRI. The non-ablative LaseMD Ultra creates tiny dry microchannels in the scalp, promoting increased absorption of the serum. With its specifically selected growth factors and skin proteins for hair rejuvenation, the new KeraFactorMD is an updated, improved version of the original KeraFactor® serum, with an additional growth factor and 2 compounds that allow it to be further activated by Photodynamic Red Light Therapy.

The new KeraFactorMD Treatment Serum combines an 8th polypeptide and 2 new compounds, PDRN (polydeoxyribonucleotide) and Proprietary NanoFluorosome Activation Technology, along with the previously patented KeraFactor® Peptide Complex. KFP® is unique in that it contains 7 polypeptides that include specifically selected growth factors and skin proteins. This original complex includes biomimetics (exact copies) of our own human proteins that are focused almost solely on the four stages of the hair life cycle.



These ingredients were and are still very difficult to manufacture. This complex helps to support the growth of weak hair follicles, improves scalp circulation and nutrient delivery, and facilitates an overall healthier scalp, resulting in hair that appears fuller, smoother, and thicker.









KeraFactorMD in office serum

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9718/164027_tempimagef27bvy.jpg

The bioavailable version of the growth factor known as Follistatin is a binding and signaling protein essential to managing hair's life cycle. FST has been shown to accelerate results by "turning on" the anagen, or growth, phase of the hair, hence the reason why it is so interesting for topical hair and scalp formulations. However, it had never been synthesized in an effective and bioavailable topical form, which is an additional reason why KeraFactorMD is unique. SkinQRI is the only company to have Follistatin available for a patented treatment in a topical formulation.



To stabilize the hair follicle on a cellular level, the compound PDRN (polydeoxyribonucleotide) has also been added to KeraFactorMD. Often used to improve the consistency of PRP injections, PDRN boosts cellular activity and cell turnover. Combined with the eight polypeptides found in the KeraFactorMD formula, it creates stability, resulting in a more effective scalp treatment formula. PDRN increases collagen production, strengthening the scalp and providing an ideal foundation for promoting thicker, healthier hair. Significantly, PDRN also enhances cell regeneration, which promotes the healing, repair, and rejuvenation of the scalp.









KeraFactor scalp stimulation product line

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9718/164027_tempimagetevbqg.jpg

The third critical addition to KeraFactorMD is NanoFluorosomes, a potent anti-inflammatory and anti-androgenic compound encased in our nanoliposome technology, which reduces inflammation and follicle miniaturization. It is naturally fluorescent, which means this compound can be additionally activated by the correct red laser or light source. Importantly, it allows users to reduce their reliance on oral or topical anti-hormone prescriptions, currently the best option for hair loss management, assuming the patient can tolerate the potential side effects.



The KeraCap, which utilizes red laser light, can significantly increase the proprietary compounds' effectiveness, making it the perfect localized 'one-two punch' against poor scalp circulation, inflammation, and high DHT levels. It can be used immediately after the KeraLase treatment for 7 minutes on the scalp to further activate the NanoFluorosomes. In addition to using the in-office LLLT post-treatment, the laser cap, proven to increase blood flow and circulation in the scalp, is a great at-home alternative to scalp massage for patients. Both in between treatments and after completing a series of KeraLase treatments, it can be used at home with the KeraFactor® Scalp Stimulating Solution to enhance and maintain the results. During that time, the patient will use the KeraFactor® Scalp Stimulating Solution once per day as well as use the laser cap at home every other day for 7 minutes.



The LaseMD Ultra is the most powerful 1927nm non-ablative thulium fiber laser on the market. Quick and virtually painless, the Ultra reference is a well-deserved moniker. This is the ultimate device for consistently refreshing and rebuilding new healthy skin of all types, for patients of any age, making it a key component of the new KeraLase treatment. The roster of physicians approved to perform the treatment is expanding, and soon this solution will be more widely available across the U.S.





James Bartholomeusz is an expert in the science and development of lasers for aesthetic technologies who began experiencing his own scalp health issues a decade ago; he turned to his long-time friend and colleague, Dr. Amy Forman-Taub, a brilliant mind in dermatology at the top of her field. They began a collaboration to find an optimal solution, and co-founded KeraFactor® by SkinQRI, an exceptional hair loss product line that is both proactive and preventative.

