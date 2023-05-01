Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2023) - Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announce a best efforts private placement (the "Offering") of up to 12,000,000 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.25 per Unit (the "Issue Price") for gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption available under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"). There is an offering document relating to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and at www.silverhammermining.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each full warrant, a "Warrant" and collectively the "Warrants"). Each Warrant will be exercisable at $0.33 for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date.

The Offering will be conducted by Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. ("Echelon") as lead agent and bookrunner, along with a syndicate of agents, (together with Echelon, the "Agents"), and is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of the securities regulatory authorities and the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The Company has granted the Agents an option to arrange for the sale of up to an additional 15% of the Units at the Issue Price, exercisable in whole or in part at any time up to 48 hours prior to the Closing Date (the "Agents' Option"), subject to limitations prescribed by the LIFE exemption.

At the closing of the Offering, the Company shall pay to the Agents a cash commission equal to 8.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering (including any exercise of the Agents' Option) and will issue to the Agents a number of non-transferable warrants of the Company (the "Broker Warrants") equal to 8.0% of the number of Units sold under the Offering (including any exercise of the Agents' Option), each Broker Warrant exercisable for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering to acquire a Common Share at an exercise price equal to the Issue Price, subject to adjustment in certain events.

The Company will use the net proceeds of the Offering for exploration at the Silver Strand project in Idaho, Eliza and Silverton projects in Nevada, working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Offering is expected to close on or about May 18, 2023, or such other date as the Company and the Agents may agree.

About Silver Hammer Mining Corp.

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. is a junior resource company advancing the flagship past-producing Silver Strand Mine in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District in Idaho, USA, as well both the Eliza Silver Project and the Silverton Silver Mine in one of the world's most prolific mining jurisdictions in Nevada and the Lacy Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada. Silver Hammer's primary focus is defining and developing silver deposits near past-producing mines that have not been adequately tested. The Company's portfolio also provides exposure to copper and gold discoveries.

