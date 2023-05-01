UNIPHI SPACE AGENCY IS PROUD TO ANNOUNCE THE SEVENTH ANNUAL NATIONAL ASTRONAUT DAY ON MAY 5th, 2023

DATE SELECTED IN HONOR OF HISTORIC MISSION OF ALAN SHEPARD (FREEDOM 7)

HONORS THE TRAILBLAZING ACCOMPLISHMENTS & INSPIRATION OF ASTRONAUTS, HIGHLIGHTS SALLY RIDE & 40TH ANNIVERSARY OF HISTORIC MISSION (STS-7)

CELEBRATION INCLUDES A VIRTUAL LINE UP OF ASTRONAUT EVENTS, AND STUDENT CONTEST TO BE PART OF AN IN-PERSON ASTRONAUT EVENT IN JULY

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- uniphi space agency, a division of uniphigood, LLC, Announces the Seventh Annual National Astronaut Day on May 5th, 2023, honoring Astronaut Sally Ride and Celebrating Astronauts and Space Exploration.





May 5th, 2023, marks the seventh annual National Astronaut Day, founded by uniphi space agency, a division of uniphigood, LLC, to honor the trailblazing astronauts who have boldly gone where no one has gone before. This year's celebration is dedicated to honoring the remarkable achievements of Astronaut Sally Ride, the first American woman to travel to space. Sally Ride was part of the first group of astronauts to include women and became a hero and inspiration to many through her pioneering spirit, resilience, innovation, determination, and exploration.

"Astronauts are the pioneers of our future. They are the ones who push the boundaries of what is possible and inspire us to dream big. We believe in Astronauts and the power of space exploration to improve our ever-changing world.", said Annie Balliro, President & CEO of uniphigood, LLC, "On National Astronaut Day, we celebrate the achievements of these amazing individuals and reaffirm our belief in their mission. This year we are honored to highlight Sally Ride and celebrate her trailblazing accomplishments and visionary legacy."

Sally Ride was a true pioneer and advocate for science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) education. She started Sally Ride Science to inspire young people, especially girls, to pursue careers in STEAM fields. Her legacy continues today with organizations like Higher Orbits and Astra Femina that promote STEAM education and space exploration.

Additionally, Higher Orbits is sponsoring a very special student contest where the winner will have the opportunity to work with an Astronaut for three days at Go For Launch! Space Coast this July.

"We believe that Space Inspires! STEM and STEAM education are critical for future generations of astronauts and space explorers and we are honored to work with students to encourage them to dream bigger," said Michelle Lucas, Founder of Higher Orbits. "We are proud to offer the opportunity for students to work with an Astronaut at GO For Launch! and over the moon to work with National Day Calendar to sponsor this contest and help inspire young people to pursue careers in STEAM fields."

National Astronaut Day 2023 will include a lineup of free virtual events on Friday, May 5th. The virtual events will feature Astronauts talking about their experiences in space, answering questions from the public, and inspiring the next generation of explorers and innovators.

The National Astronaut Day virtual line up includes the below, with more TBA;

10AM (E) Astronaut Jack Fischer - Astro2Fish Live from NOVA Control (Intuitive Machines Mission Control)

IG LIVE @ASTRO2FISH 11AM (E) Astronaut Garrett Reisman & Melissa Navia - Exploration; Sci-Fi or Sci-Fake

IG LIVE @ASTRO_G_DOGG & @MCNAVIA 1PM (E) Astronaut Leroy Chiao - How to Make the Most of your OneOrbit

FB/IG @NationalAstronautDay 2PM (E) Astronaut Dottie Metcalf-Lindenburger - The Journey & Inspiration of Sally Ride

IG LIVE @ASTRODOT 3PM (E) Astronaut Wendy Lawrence - Inspiration of Alan Shepard & Sally Ride

FB/IG @NationalAstronautDay 4PM (E) Astronaut Don Thomas - Personal Reflections of Alan Shepard & Sally Ride

FB/IG @NationalAstronautDay 6PM (E) Astronaut Clayton Anderson (SAC Museum) & Teacher Nicole Marte - Education, Books & STEM/STEAM

IG LIVE @ASTRO_CLAY & @MARTEINTHEMIDDLE

National Astronaut Day will also encourage support for Sally Ride Science, Higher Orbits, and Astra Femina by encouraging donations and to learn more about each organization and the educational and experiential programs they provide.

For additional information and updates please visit www.NationalAstronautDay.com and follow on Instagram & Facebook @NationalAstronautDay. Twitter @uniphispaceage.

About National Astronaut Day:

In keeping with the tradition of other Astronaut and Space related celebrations, May 5th was selected for this significant date in history, 60 years ago, in 1961 when Astronaut Alan Bartlett Shepard Jr. became the First American in Space, aboard the Freedom 7 Space capsule. The brief suborbital flight, which lasted approximately 15 minutes and reached a height of 116 miles into the atmosphere, was a milestone achievement. This trailblazing example of heroic bravery and adventurous spirit is this essence of what National Astronaut Day® is all about.

Why Do WeBelieveInAstronauts?

The incredible experience of traveling through space is something we all dream about at one time in our lives. For a very select few, this dream became a reality. The path for every Astronaut is different, and Astronauts come from a diverse range of personal and professional backgrounds, but the one thing they all have in common - they are leaders in their chosen field, pioneers of space, and seek to use their individual experience as Astronauts to help make the world better for ALL. Please join us as we celebrate these amazing individuals, their unique experiences, and ultimately, to help spread the message that… no matter what our journey in life we are ALL Astronauts.

About uniphi space agency:

uniphi space agency, a division of uniphi good LLC, is honored to be the exclusive management agency for a diverse range of former Astronauts. Their stories and experiences lend to some of the world's most compelling book projects, speaking engagements, and brand collaborations. Our goal is to facilitate Astronaut opportunities to celebrate and share their stories and experiences to help motivate and inspire future generations of Astronauts to come. WeBelieveInAstronauts

