Antea Group UK Proud To Announce IMS Accreditation

LEEDS, GB / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / We are delighted to share that we have successfully achieved accreditation of our Integrated Management System (IMS) to ISO 9001 (Quality), ISO 14001 (Environmental Management), and ISO 45001 (Occupational Health & Safety).

This accomplishment follows a rigorous external audit conducted by Alcumus ISOQAR, a UKAS accredited ISO certification body-giving independent, nationally recognised assurance of our systems and performance.

Our accreditation reflects the drive, professionalism, and commitment to excellence shown by our entire team in delivering high quality services, operating responsibly, and ensuring the health, safety, and wellbeing of our people and stakeholders.

"This is a fantastic milestone as we continue to grow with quality, sustainability, and safety at the core of everything we do," said Alex Ferguson, CEO of Antea Group UK. "Achieving accreditation across all three of these standards demonstrates our commitment to robust management systems that support our people, our clients, and the communities we serve."

"This accreditation is a testament to the collective effort across the business," said Kelvin Hughes, Technical Director at Antea Group UK, who led the accreditation process. "It reflects the professionalism of our team and our shared commitment to delivering high-quality services while operating responsibly and prioritising health, safety, and environmental performance."

This achievement marks an important step in Antea Group UK's continued growth, reinforcing its commitment to excellence, responsible operations, and continuous improvement as part of the wider Antea Group.

About Antea Group UK

Antea Group is an international engineering and environmental consulting firm specializing in full-service solutions in the fields of environment, infrastructure, urban planning and water. By combining strategic thinking and multidisciplinary perspectives with technical expertise and pragmatic action, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. With more than 3,250 employees in over 100 offices around the world, we serve clients ranging from global energy companies and manufacturers to national governments and local municipalities. Learn more:?www.anteagroup.uk.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Antea Group UK on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Antea Group UK

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/antea-group-uk

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Antea Group UK

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/antea-group-uk-proud-to-announce-ims-accreditation-1131180