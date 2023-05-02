Company Reaffirms Outlook for First Half of FY 2024
For Fiscal Year 2023:
- Sales were $4.54 billion, down 17 percent in US dollars and 13 percent in constant currency, compared to the prior year. This performance reflects the challenging macroeconomic environment and lower enterprise and consumer spending.
- GAAP operating income was $458 million, down 41 percent, compared to the prior year. Non-GAAP operating income was $589 million, down 35 percent, compared to the prior year. Despite the decline, operating expenses were prudently reduced, down 17 percent compared to the prior year, in line with the decline in net sales.
- GAAP earnings per share (EPS) was $2.23, down 41 percent, compared to the prior year. Non-GAAP EPS was $3.22, down 30 percent, compared to the prior year.
- Cash flow from operations was $534 million, up 79 percent, and the end-of-year cash balance was $1.15 billion. The Company returned $577 million of cash to shareholders through its annual dividend payment and share repurchases.
- These results were within the range of Logitech's previously provided Fiscal Year 2023 outlook of between 15 percent and 13 percent sales decline in constant currency, and between $550 million and $600 million in non-GAAP operating income.
For Q4 Fiscal Year 2023:
- Sales were $960 million, down 22 percent in US dollars and 20 percent in constant currency, compared to Q4 of the prior year.
- GAAP operating income was $39 million, down 70 percent, compared to Q4 of the prior year. Non-GAAP operating income was $82 million, down 47 percent, compared to Q4 of the prior year.
"Logitech's Fiscal Year 2023 performance was in line with our revised outlook," said Bracken Darrell, Logitech president and chief executive officer. "Despite the decline in sales, we are significantly larger than before the pandemic. We are focused on our long-term strategy, building out our capabilities and capitalizing on the trends that fuel our business video collaboration, hybrid work, gaming and digital content creation. These trends continue to offer a great opportunity for us to design outstanding, seamless experiences for people to work, play and create from anywhere."
"We begin Fiscal Year 2024 on solid footing, with a robust balance sheet, improved inventory levels, strong cash flow and no debt," said Charles Boynton, Logitech chief financial officer. "We have proactively controlled expenses to align our operating costs with reduced revenue. While macro conditions remain uncertain, we reaffirm our outlook for the first half of the new fiscal year."
Outlook
Logitech confirmed its outlook for the first half of Fiscal Year 2024:
H1 2024 outlook
Sales
$1.8 billion $1.9 billion
Sales decline (in US dollars, year over year)
22% 18%
Non-GAAP operating income
$160 million $190 million
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Constant Currency
To facilitate comparisons to Logitech's historical results, Logitech has included non-GAAP adjusted measures in this press release, which exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related costs, impairment of intangible assets, change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition, restructuring charges, loss on investments, pension curtailment gains, non-GAAP income tax adjustment, and other items detailed under "Supplemental Financial Information" after the tables below and posted to our website at http://ir.logitech.com. Logitech also presents percentage sales growth in constant currency ("CC"), a non-GAAP measure, to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period's average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales. Logitech believes this information, used together with the GAAP financial information, will help investors to evaluate its current period performance, outlook and trends in its business. With respect to the Company's outlook for non-GAAP operating income, most of these excluded amounts pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Therefore, no reconciliation to the GAAP amounts has been provided for the first half of Fiscal Year 2024 non-GAAP operating income outlook.
Note that unless noted otherwise, comparisons are year over year.
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS*
(In thousands, except per share amounts) unaudited
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Years Ended
March 31,
March 31,
GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net sales
960,077
1,229,994
4,538,818
5,481,101
Cost of goods sold
612,703
733,092
2,806,438
3,204,072
Amortization of intangible assets
3,510
2,995
12,865
14,023
Gross profit
343,864
493,907
1,719,515
2,263,006
Operating expenses:
Marketing and selling
181,060
247,017
809,182
1,025,899
Research and development
70,630
78,408
280,796
291,844
General and administrative
32,437
36,357
124,652
148,648
Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs
2,791
2,961
11,843
16,947
Impairment of intangible assets
7,000
Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition
(3,509
Restructuring charges, net
18,102
395
34,573
2,165
Total operating expenses
305,020
365,138
1,261,046
1,488,994
Operating income
38,844
128,769
458,469
774,012
Interest income
8,758
451
18,331
1,246
Other income (expense), net
5,089
2,501
(13,278
560
Income before income taxes
52,691
131,721
463,522
775,818
Provision for income taxes
11,196
23,516
98,947
131,305
Net income
41,495
108,205
364,575
644,513
Net income per share:
Basic
0.26
0.65
2.25
3.85
Diluted
0.26
0.64
2.23
3.78
Weighted average shares used to compute net income per share:
Basic
160,073
165,898
162,302
167,447
Diluted
161,524
168,546
163,704
170,414
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS*
(In thousands, except per share amounts) unaudited
March 31,
March 31,
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
2023
2022
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
1,149,023
1,328,716
Accounts receivable, net
630,382
675,604
Inventories
682,893
933,124
Other current assets
142,876
135,478
Total current assets
2,605,174
3,072,922
Non-current assets:
Property, plant and equipment, net
121,503
109,807
Goodwill
454,610
448,175
Other intangible assets, net
63,173
83,779
Other assets
316,293
320,722
Total assets
3,560,753
4,035,405
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
406,968
636,306
Accrued and other current liabilities
643,139
784,848
Total current liabilities
1,050,107
1,421,154
Non-current liabilities:
Income taxes payable
106,391
83,380
Other non-current liabilities
146,695
132,133
Total liabilities
1,303,193
1,636,667
Shareholders' equity:
Registered shares, CHF 0.25 par value:
30,148
30,148
Issued shares -173,106 at March 31, 2023 and 2022
Additional shares that may be issued out of conditional capital 50,000 at March 31, 2023 and 2022
Additional shares that may be issued out of authorized capital 17,311 at March 31, 2023 and 2022
Additional paid-in capital
127,380
129,925
Shares in treasury, at cost 13,763 and 7,855 at March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively
(977,266
(632,893
Retained earnings
3,177,575
2,975,681
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(100,277
(104,123
Total shareholders' equity
2,257,560
2,398,738
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
3,560,753
4,035,405
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS*
(In thousands) unaudited
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Years Ended
March 31,
March 31,
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
2023
2022
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
41,495
108,205
364,575
644,513
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
19,611
22,974
76,309
88,361
Amortization of intangible assets
6,234
5,956
24,407
30,179
Impairment of intangible assets
7,000
Loss on investments
1,008
262
14,073
1,683
Share-based compensation expense
19,042
21,014
70,782
93,479
Deferred income taxes
6,486
(35
30,714
27,334
Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition
(3,509
Pension curtailment gains
(4,225
(4,225
Other
(406
72
1,005
1,140
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable, net
174,732
164,848
51,185
(71,510
Inventories
121,000
(98,812
247,309
(276,640
Other assets
(15,284
2,400
5,634
(18,169
Accounts payable
(84,203
(100,666
(219,051
(181,303
Accrued and other liabilities
(68,647
(26,628
(128,707
(44,240
Net cash provided by operating activities
216,843
99,590
534,010
298,318
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(23,231
(25,426
(92,353
(89,152
Investment in privately held companies
(1,731
(203
(4,357
(1,463
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(350
(8,527
(16,236
Purchases of short-term investments
(10,000
Proceeds from the sale of short-term investments
7,035
8,260
Purchases of deferred compensation investments
(1,516
(1,414
(6,702
(5,058
Proceeds from sales of deferred compensation investments
1,459
1,501
6,209
5,786
Net cash used in investing activities
(25,019
(18,857
(105,730
(107,863
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payment of cash dividends
(158,680
(159,410
Payment of contingent consideration for business acquisition
(5,954
(880
Purchases of registered shares
(90,615
(121,397
(418,346
(412,022
Proceeds from exercises of stock options and purchase rights
12,726
13,005
28,790
29,649
Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of restricted stock units
(429
(5,628
(29,163
(64,156
Net cash used in financing activities
(78,318
(114,020
(583,353
(606,819
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(614
(2,408
(24,620
(5,247
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
112,892
(35,695
(179,693
(421,611
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
1,036,131
1,364,411
1,328,716
1,750,327
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
1,149,023
1,328,716
1,149,023
1,328,716
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS*
(In thousands) unaudited
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Years Ended
March 31,
March 31,
NET SALES
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
Net sales by product category:
Pointing Devices
160,768
178,126
(10
728,357
781,108
(7
Keyboards Combos
187,800
231,064
(19
836,432
967,301
(14
PC Webcams
49,659
84,147
(41
227,692
403,651
(44
Tablet Other Accessories
68,429
67,191
2
254,374
310,123
(18
Gaming (1)
239,028
316,427
(24
1,211,485
1,451,883
(17
Video Collaboration
178,721
243,439
(27
887,517
997,164
(11
Mobile Speakers
11,823
25,058
(53
111,649
149,782
(25
Audio Wearables
62,410
82,459
(24
274,231
401,424
(32
Other (2)
1,439
2,083
(31
7,081
18,665
(62
Total Sales
960,077
1,229,994
(22
4,538,818
5,481,101
(17
|_____________________
(1)
Gaming includes streaming services revenue generated by Streamlabs.
(2)
Other includes Smart Home.
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS*
(In thousands, except per share amounts) unaudited
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Years Ended
March 31,
March 31,
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (A)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Gross profit GAAP
343,864
493,907
1,719,515
2,263,006
Share-based compensation expense
1,407
1,442
5,635
6,695
Amortization of intangible assets
3,510
2,995
12,865
14,023
Gross profit Non-GAAP
348,781
498,344
1,738,015
2,283,724
Gross margin GAAP
35.8
40.2
37.9
41.3
Gross margin Non-GAAP
36.3
40.5
38.3
41.7
Operating expenses GAAP
305,020
365,138
1,261,046
1,488,994
Less: Share-based compensation expense
17,635
19,572
65,147
86,784
Less: Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs
2,791
2,961
11,843
16,947
Less: Impairment of intangible assets
7,000
Less: Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition
(3,509
Less: Restructuring charges, net
18,102
395
34,573
2,165
Operating expenses Non-GAAP
266,492
342,210
1,149,483
1,379,607
% of net sales GAAP
31.8
29.7
27.8
27.2
% of net sales Non-GAAP
27.8
27.8
25.3
25.2
Operating income GAAP
38,844
128,769
458,469
774,012
Share-based compensation expense
19,042
21,014
70,782
93,479
Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs
6,301
5,956
24,708
30,970
Impairment of intangible assets
7,000
Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition
(3,509
Restructuring charges, net
18,102
395
34,573
2,165
Operating income Non-GAAP
82,289
156,134
588,532
904,117
% of net sales GAAP
4.0
10.5
10.1
14.1
% of net sales Non-GAAP
8.6
12.7
13.0
16.5
Net income GAAP
41,495
108,205
364,575
644,513
Share-based compensation expense
19,042
21,014
70,782
93,479
Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs
6,301
5,956
24,708
30,970
Impairment of intangible assets
7,000
Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition
(3,509
Restructuring charges, net
18,102
395
34,573
2,165
Loss on investments
1,008
262
14,073
1,683
Pension curtailment gains
(4,225
(4,225
Non-GAAP income tax adjustment
(1,167
(99
22,129
12,364
Net income Non-GAAP
80,556
135,733
526,615
788,665
Net income per share:
Diluted GAAP
0.26
0.64
2.23
3.78
Diluted Non-GAAP
0.50
0.81
3.22
4.63
Shares used to compute net income per share:
Diluted GAAP and Non-GAAP
161,524
168,546
163,704
170,414
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS*
(In thousands) unaudited
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Years Ended
March 31,
March 31,
SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE
2023
2022
2023
2022
Share-based Compensation Expense
Cost of goods sold
1,407
1,442
5,635
6,695
Marketing and selling
9,467
8,809
34,707
37,796
Research and development
3,724
4,061
15,292
18,356
General and administrative
4,444
6,702
15,148
30,632
Total share-based compensation expense
19,042
21,014
70,782
93,479
Income tax benefit
(2,254
(3,527
(9,750
(26,987
Total share-based compensation expense, net of income tax benefit
16,788
17,487
61,032
66,492
*Note: These preliminary results for the three months and fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur through the date of filing our Annual Report on Form 10-K.
(A) Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use a number of financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing our overall business performance, for making operating decisions and for forecasting and planning future periods. We consider the use of non-GAAP financial measures helpful in assessing our current financial performance, ongoing operations and prospects for the future as well as understanding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.
While we use non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance our understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance and to provide incremental insight into the underlying factors and trends affecting both our performance and our cash-generating potential, we do not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial measures. Consistent with this approach, we believe that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of our financial statements provides useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, can offer insight in the review of our financial and operational performance and enables investors to more fully understand trends in our current and future performance. In assessing our business during the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and prior periods presented, we excluded items in the following general categories, each of which are described below:
Share-based compensation expense. We believe that providing non-GAAP measures excluding share-based compensation expense, in addition to the GAAP measures, allows for a more transparent comparison of our financial results from period to period. We prepare and maintain our budgets and forecasts for future periods on a basis consistent with this non-GAAP financial measure. Further, companies use a variety of types of equity awards as well as a variety of methodologies, assumptions and estimates to determine share-based compensation expense. We believe that excluding share-based compensation expense enhances our ability and the ability of investors to understand the impact of non-cash share-based compensation on our operating results and to compare our results against the results of other companies.
Amortization of intangible assets. We incur intangible asset amortization expense, primarily in connection with our acquisitions of various businesses and technologies. The amortization of purchased intangibles varies depending on the level of acquisition activity. We exclude these various charges in budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods and we believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these various non-cash charges, as well as the GAAP measures, provides additional insight when comparing our gross profit, operating expenses, and financial results from period to period.
Impairment of intangible assets. We may incur impairment of intangible assets expense, primarily in connection with our past business or asset acquisitions. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these items, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such expenses are not reflective of our ongoing operating results.
Acquisition-related costs and change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition. We incurred expenses and credits in connection with our acquisitions which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. Acquisition-related costs include certain incremental expenses incurred to effect a business combination. Fair value of contingent consideration is associated with our estimates of the value of earn-outs in connection with certain acquisitions. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these costs and credits, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such costs are not reflective of our ongoing operating results.
Restructuring charges, net. These expenses are associated with restructuring plans, and will vary based on the initiatives in place during any given period. Restructuring charges may include costs related to employee terminations, facility closures and early cancellation of certain contracts as well as other costs resulting from our restructuring initiatives. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these items, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such charges are not reflective of our ongoing operating results.
Loss (gain) on investments. We recognize losses (gains) related to our investments in various companies, which vary depending on the operational and financial performance of the companies in which we invest. These amounts include our losses (earnings) on equity method investments, investment impairments and losses (gains) resulting from sales or other events related to our investments. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these items, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such losses (gains) are not reflective of our ongoing operations.
Pension curtailment losses (gains). Curtailment losses (gains) are associated with our restructuring initiatives as a result of a reduction in the number of participants in our defined benefit pension plans. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these losses (gains), as applicable, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such losses (gains) are not reflective of our ongoing operating results.
Non-GAAP income tax adjustment. Non-GAAP income tax adjustment primarily measures the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments excluded above and other events; the determination of which is based upon the nature of the underlying items, the mix of income and losses in jurisdictions and the relevant tax rates in which we operate.
Each of the non-GAAP financial measures described above, and used in this press release, should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, a measure of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, investors are cautioned that there are inherent limitations associated with the use of each of these non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In particular, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and many of the adjustments to the GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and may be reflected in the Company's financial results for the foreseeable future. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information in the reconciliation included in this press release regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures. In addition, as noted above, we evaluate the non-GAAP financial measures together with the most directly comparable GAAP financial information.
Additional Supplemental Financial Information Constant Currency
In addition, Logitech presents percentage sales growth in constant currency to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period's average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales.
