Alpha Growth PLC Announces 2022 Annual Report & Financial Statements

Release of 2022 Annual Report and Board Changes

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / Alpha Growth Plc (LSE:ALGW)(OTCQB:ALPGF), a leading financial services specialist in the growing longevity asset class and insurance linked asset management business, is pleased to announce the release of its Annual Report & Financial Statements for the twelve months ended 31 December 2022 (the '2022 Annual Report'). The 2022 Annual Report is available at www.algwplc.com.

During this period, the Company closed two asset accretive acquisitions and launched a US registered interval fund. The Company also achieved positive results at its subsidiaries (together, "the Group") for the year ended 31 December 2022. During the period the Group reported a profit of £3,178,578, which includes a gain in the period of £4,106,000 relating to acquisitions undertaken in the period, (sixteen months to 31 December 2021 - restated loss of £1,714,304) and the Group has accordingly reported its first year of profits having seen the investment of resources since inception starting to bear fruit.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Sutherland as an Executive Director. Jason is moving from being a non-executive director of the Company and in his executive role he will become more involved in the day-to-day operations and growth of the Company. Additionally, the Company welcomes Neil Warrender as the new Non-Executive Director. Neil is currently the Company Secretary and has been instrumental in advising on our back-office activities. Neil's background includes qualifying as a chartered accountant with a "Big 4" firm, a period working with the financial services regulator, and serving as financial controller and compliance officer of a hedge fund manager during a period of significant asset growth, rising from $500m to nearly $10bn.

For 2023, we continue with our 2B plan as previously announced - the 2B plan is Alpha Growth's strategy of achieving $2bn of assets under management by 2025. This strategy includes expanding our activities within the life insurance business and continuing with the growth of BlackOak Alpha Growth Fund and the Alpha Alternative Assets Fund.

Gobind Sahney, Executive Chairman commented, "I am very proud of what we have achieved in 2022 and look forward to an equally progressive 2023. Closing two asset accretive acquisitions, launching a new fund, and expanding the expertise of our management team, positions Alpha Growth in an industry leading capacity. I am very pleased to welcome Jason full time and look to Neil to continue bringing excellence to our team, furthermore I am excited about the opportunities that Alpha is well positioned to take advantage of in 2023 and beyond."

The 2022 Annual Report will in due course be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For more information, please visit www.algwplc.com.

About Alpha Growth plc

Specialist in Longevity Assets

Alpha Growth plc is a financial advisory business providing specialist consultancy, advisory, and supplementary services to institutional and qualified investors globally in the multi-billion dollar market of longevity assets. Building on its well-established network, the Alpha Growth group has a unique position in the longevity asset services and investment business, as a listed entity with global reach. The group's strategy is to expand its advisory and business services via acquisitions and joint ventures in the UK and the US to attain commercial scale and provide holistic solutions to alternative asset institutional investors who are in need of specialised skills and unique access to deploy their financial resource in longevity assets.

Longevity Assets and Non-correlation

As a longevity asset, it is non-correlated to the real estate, equity capital and commodity markets. Its value is a function of time because as time passes the value gets closer to the face value of the policy. Hence creating a steady increase in the net asset value of the investment. This makes it highly attractive to investors wishing to counteract volatility within an investment portfolio and add yield.

Note: The Company only advises on and manages Longevity Assets that originate in the USA where the structured and life settlement market is highly regulated.

