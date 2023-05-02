SIFI S.p.A.: SIFI PRESENTED NEW DATA ON XANTERDES AT ARVO 2023

CATANIA, Italy, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SIFI, a leading pharmaceutical company in the development of innovative solutions for the treatment of eye diseases, presented a series of scientific posters regarding preclinical and clinical research on its innovative product pipeline, during the ARVO annual meeting in New Orleans.

Presentations included results from preclinical and clinical studies on XanterDES, a novel lubricating ophthalmic solution, intended to alleviate ocular discomfort in dry eye patients.

"Dry eye still represents a challenge, afflicting millions of people worldwide. SIFI is fully committed to finding innovative solutions towards treating and managing this disease." stated Maria Cristina Curatolo, SIFI Innovation and Medical Science Director. "XanterDES represents an important innovation in treating dry eye due to its unique formulation and we are pleased to have presented preclinical and clinical posters on this novel eye drop."

Following is a list of titles and authors:

XanterDES "New eyedrops formulation based on desonide and xanthan gum: preclinical studies" (Zappulla C., La Rosa L.R., De Pasquale G., Santonocito M., Spina D., Abbate I., Curatolo M.C., Mazzone M.G., Viola S.)

Presentation Number - Posterboard Number: 672 - B0343

Session Title: Dry eye

XanterDES "Multicentric clinical investigation on the use of preservative-free single-dose ophthalmic solution based on 0.2% xanthan gum and 0.025% desonide sodium phosphate in the treatment of ocular discomfort in patients with dry eye" (Giannaccare G., Gagliano C., Civiale C., Aragona P.)

Presentation Number - Posterboard Number: 3957 - B0274

Session Title: Dry eye (clinical)

XanterDES "Efficacy and Safety of a Novel Ophthalmic Solution Containing 0.2% Xanthan Gum and 0.025% Desonide Sodium Phosphate for the Treatment of Dry Eye Disease" (Rossi C., Bifezzi L., Carnovale Scalzo G., Scorcia V., Giannaccare G.)

Session Title: Dry eye (clinical)

XanterDES is a lubricating ophthalmic solution, intended to relieve discomfort and eye irritation due to environmental factors such as dust, heat, smoke, wind, air conditioning and allergens and is part of SIFI's well-known dry eye disease therapeutic portfolio. XanterDES is already available in Italy and in Romania and will be soon available in other markets as well.

SIFI is a leading international ophthalmic company, headquartered in Italy, focusing on eye care since 1935. SIFI develops, manufactures, and markets innovative therapeutic solutions for patients with ophthalmic conditions. SIFI is fully committed through its R&D to improving the quality of life of patients, exporting treatments to more than 40 countries worldwide with a direct presence in Italy, Spain, France, Romania, Mexico, and Turkey.

