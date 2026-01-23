Mentavi Health Presented Validation Data for Its Online Adult ADHD Diagnostic Evaluation at APSARD 2026

Mentavi Chief Medical Officer Barry K. Herman, MD, MMM, presented a poster summarizing Mentavi's recently published study in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2026 / Mentavi Health, a telehealth leader in evidence-based digital mental health care, participated in the APSARD 2026 Annual Conference (American Professional Society for ADHD and Related Disorders), held January 15-18, 2026, in San Diego. Mentavi Chief Medical Officer Barry K. Herman, MD, MMM, presented a scientific poster summarizing Mentavi's peer-reviewed validation study of its online, asynchronous, clinician-reviewed diagnostic evaluation for adult ADHD.

The study, titled "Validity of an Online Assessment of ADHD among a Real-World Sample of Adults Seeking Web-Based Mental Healthcare," reports findings from a prospective, real-world observational study comparing Mentavi's online Diagnostic Evaluation with an established structured clinical interview conducted via video. The study was published in The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry in September 2025.

The study evaluated 345 adults seeking web-based ADHD assessment. The results demonstrated that:

78% of ADHD diagnostic results agreed between the online assessment and clinical interview.

Over 80% of cases of disagreement had ADHD on clinical interview while the results of the online assessment were inconclusive for ADHD and recommended further assessment.

The false positive rate for the online assessment was 12%, and 56% for the clinical interview. The false negative rate was 59% for the online assessment and 40% for the clinical interview, reflecting a more conservative diagnostic approach within the online assessment.

To the authors' knowledge, this is among the first prospective, real-world studies to validate an online ADHD assessment for adults seeking web-based mental healthcare using a clinical interview as a comparator. The online assessment correctly identified over 80% of ADHD-positive cases identified on clinical interview, while demonstrating a more conservative approach to rendering ADHD diagnoses, helping to address concerns about potential over-diagnosis in digital assessment pathways.

Rather than rendering a positive diagnosis in uncertain cases, the online assessment more frequently designated results as inconclusive and recommended additional evaluation. These results help characterize the population of adults seeking web-based mental healthcare and can be used to refine online mental health assessments. This study also demonstrates the value of online ADHD assessments in supporting responsible expansion of access to mental health services.

"The APSARD Annual Conference brings together diverse experts across disciplines to transform and improve ADHD care," Herman said. "Cutting-edge research and clinical practices are shared and discussed. We were pleased to contribute to this conversation by sharing our first-in-kind clinical study."

An estimated 17 million American adults have ADHD and wait times for specialist evaluation can extend for months. At the same time, telehealth has become a common access point-a recent CDC report cited in Mentavi's publication indicates 46% of U.S. adults with ADHD have used telehealth services. Mentavi's published findings were designed to address a central question in the field: whether online diagnostic approaches for adult ADHD can be evaluated against established clinical approaches and support broader access to the mental healthcare system.

Mentavi CEO Keith Brophy commented "Mentavi views its participation at APSARD as part of a broader, evidence-led effort to build clinical confidence in digital diagnostic pathways and to support responsible expansion of access to ADHD evaluation - especially for people facing geographic, scheduling, or provider-availability barriers."

Attribution / non-endorsement / disclosures: This coverage is not sanctioned by APSARD and is not endorsed by APSARD. The research summarized in the poster and publication was sponsored by Mentavi Health. Author disclosures and study details are reported in the peer-reviewed publication and associated materials.

About Mentavi Health and ADHD Online

Established as ADHD Online in 2018, Mentavi Health has evolved to encompass a broader range of mental health services. With the mission to make high-quality ADHD assessments accessible to all, Mentavi has grown to address not only ADHD but also the most common related mental health conditions. The nationwide Mentavi Mental Health Diagnostic Evaluation and related care options reflect the company's commitment to providing comprehensive, accessible, compliant online mental health care. For more information, please visit mentavi.com.

