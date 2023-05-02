Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2023) - Indigo Exploration Inc. (TSXV: IXI) (OTCQB: IXIXF) (FSE: INEN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of D.T. Brian Doherty, an Alberta-based highly accomplished senior petroleum geologist with over 40 years of experience to the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Doherty has numerous roles over his career ranging from technical to executive and leadership. He is extremely knowledgeable in all aspects of the oil and gas industry including geophysics, reservoir and production engineering, economic risk evaluation, infrastructure, and the regulatory environment.

"The addition of Mr. Doherty demonstrates the Company's commitment to adding significant depth and experience not only within the Management team but also our Board. Brian brings a broad skillset and network that leverages his extensive oil and gas experience in Alberta that will be instrumental in the development of our lithium brine projects," commented CEO, Paul Cowley. "We are very pleased to have Mr. Doherty, a respected and successful senior-level geoscientist and entrepreneur, join our board as he brings decades of Alberta-based technical, business, managerial insight and judgment to the team."

Over his 40-year career, Mr. Doherty has developed extensive operational experience in executing annual operating and development budgets in excess of $100 million which included the drilling of several hundred wells annually. His success rate within the Western Basin on a year-on-year basis averages a 38 % growth rate from deep to shallow including Devonian, Mississippian, Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous targets and from a variety of lithologies and traps. Mr. Doherty has held positions at Alberta Energy Company, Canadian Superior, Gulf Canada, Shell and Apache. Later Mr. Doherty and partners founded three junior oil ventures, including Signal Resources and then undertook a position with Prime West Trust as Southern Business Unit Manager. This last position managed over 17,000 barrels of oil per day and a staff of 30 professionals.

Mr. Doherty replaces Mr. Thomas Henricksen, who has stepped down from the Board of Directors after serving for 10 years. The Company would like to thank Mr. Henricksen for his contributions to Indigo and its transition to a lithium exploration and development company.

About Indigo Exploration

Indigo Exploration is an emerging petro-lithium brine explorer with 147,904 hectares of Metallic and Industrial Minerals permits in Central Alberta, Canada. The Company's three primary lithium projects are the Fox Creek (114,522 hectares), Leduc (23,488 hectares) and Peace River (10,048 hectares) which are located within the heart of lithium exploration and development in Western Canada. The Company also owns the Hantoukoura Gold Permit in Burkina Faso which covers 23,800 hectares within the prospective Fada N'Gourma greenstone belt.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Paul Cowley",

President and CEO

For further information, please contact: Paul Cowley: (604) 340-7711

Website: www.indigoexploration.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/164383