Delegated underwriting authority enterprises (DUAEs) are playing an increasingly significant role in insurance markets across Europe. However, in the face of hard market conditions, they are under more pressure to demonstrate their value to carriers, according to a new report from AM Best

In its new Best's Market Segment Report, "Delegated Underwriting Authority Enterprises: Scope for Growth Across Europe", AM Best notes that the role of delegated underwriting authority enterprises (DUAEs) in insurance distribution in Europe has expanded in recent years, underpinned by a combination of underwriting expertise, technology and a broader range of capacity providers.

The report analyses the value proposition of DUAEs for carriers and looks at where the structures have flourished so far in Europe, and where and how they might expand in the future.

It also examines the economic headwinds, including an inflationary environment, that may present a near-term challenge for DUAEs, business partners and insureds.

To access a complimentary copy of this market segment report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=331143.

AM Best also recently released a market segment report containing an in-depth analysis of the U.S. DUAE market. To view that report, "Insurance Market Embraces Delegated Underwriting Authority Enterprise Model," please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=330949.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

Copyright 2023 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230502005452/en/

Contacts:

Myles Gould

Director, Analytics

+44 20 7397 0304

myles.gould@ambest.com

Marving Lopez

Associate Financial Analyst

+44 20 7397 4389

marving.lopez@ambest.com

Richard Banks

Director, Industry Research EMEA

+44 20 7397 0322

richard.banks@ambest.com

Edem Kuenyehia

Director, Market Development Communications

+44 20 7397 0280

edem.kuenyehia@ambest.com