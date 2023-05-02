DJ Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 02-May-2023

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist

DEALING DATE: 28-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 19.2962

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 229822

CODE: XCOG LN

ISIN: LU1981860585

