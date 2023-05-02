Senior appointment reinforces the global capability of the Consumer and Retail franchise of its Global Advisory business

Rothschild Co is pleased to announce that Marie Quintero-Johnson has joined as a Senior Adviser to the firm. Ms Quintero-Johnson brings more than 30 years of corporate advisory and consumer expertise at one of the largest consumer good companies in the world to Rothschild Co and will play a significant role in the continued global expansion of the Consumer and Retail franchise.

Ms Quintero-Johnson will report to Akeel Sachak, Partner and Global Head of Consumer, and work closely with James Ben, Head of M&A North America and Co-Head of North America Consumer and Retail, and Jaime Arrastia, Co-Head of North America Consumer and Retail. She will be based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Commenting on the appointment, Robert Leitão, Managing Partner of Rothschild Co said: "I am delighted to welcome Marie to the firm. She is an experienced and thoughtful corporate adviser, and her guidance will be of immense value to our Global Advisory clients in the US and around the world as they navigate today's challenging business environment."

"Marie is a highly respected industry specialist whose outstanding sector expertise and global M&A experience will meaningfully strengthen our global sector team," said Akeel Sachak. "Her wealth of experience formed at one of the largest consumer goods companies in the world will be invaluable to our clients in an industry that faces unprecedented challenges and opportunities today. Marie's appointment demonstrates our sustained commitment to strengthening our global Consumer and Retail franchise and enhancing our capabilities across key sector verticals."

Prior to joining Rothschild Co, Ms Quintero-Johnson was Vice President and Head of Corporate Development at The Coca-Cola Company, where she managed a team responsible for evaluating and executing all merger, acquisition and divestiture transactions globally as well as overseeing competitive insights and corporate real estate. Since she was named to the position in 2002, the company completed over $50 billion worth of transactions in over 100 countries. Prior to joining The Coca-Cola Company, she was an Audit Associate at Coopers Lybrand. She holds an MBA from the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business, a B.S. in Accounting and International Business from Georgetown University and is a Certified Public Accountant.

"I am excited to join Rothschild Co because of its strong consumer sector franchise and long term relationship based approach to doing business," said Ms Quintero-Johnson. "I look forward to partnering with the firm's talented team in delivering the best strategic advice to its clients and further advancing its global Consumer and Retail franchise."

About Rothschild Co, Global Advisory

Rothschild Co is a family-controlled and independent group and has been at the centre of the world's financial markets for over 200 years. With a team of c.4,200 talented financial services specialists on the ground in over 40 countries, Rothschild Co's integrated global network of trusted professionals provide in-depth market intelligence and effective long-term solutions for our clients in Global Advisory, Wealth Asset Management, and Merchant Banking.

Global Advisory, a division of the Rothschild Co group, designs and executes strategic M&A and financing solutions, providing impartial, expert advice to large and mid-sized corporations, private equity, families and entrepreneurs, and governments.

Through its unrivalled network of 1,400 industry and financing specialists in over 40 countries, Rothschild Co's Global Advisory business combines the breadth of its advisory offering with a high volume of transactions to achieve a unique understanding and perspective into markets and participants worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230501005471/en/

Contacts:

Global Advisory, Rothschild Co

Kim Nicholson

Tel: +44 20 7280 5422

kim.nicholson@rothschildandco.com

Brunswick Group

Alex Yankus Rachael Collins

Tel: +1 212 333 3810

rothschildandcous@brunswickgroup.com